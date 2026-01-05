Avengers: Doomsday & Dune: Part Three Repeat “Barbenheimer” in These Brilliant Mash-Up Concept Posters

New concept posters mash up Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three as these upcoming movies are set to repeat “Barbenheimer” from 2023. Back in 2023, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer both hit theaters on July 21st. This created an unlikely cultural revolution, as many theater-goers came out to see the “Barbenheimer” double-bill, and you’ll be able to do the same when Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three release simultaneously on December 18, 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the lead-up to Barbie and Oppenheimer’s releases, concept posters of the “Barbenheimer” event were created en masse, and the same has now been done for “Avengers: Dunesday.” In a series of concept posters shared by @bosslogic on Instagram, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are mashed together. These posters are brilliant, reflecting the sandy landscape of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies and the presence of Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the idea of “Avengers: Dunesday” misses the point of “Barbenheimer.”

How Avengers: Dunesday Misses the Point of “Barbenheimer”

Barbie and Oppenheimer’s joint release on July 21, 2023, marked one of the biggest events in the movie industry since the COVID-19 pandemic. Both movies benefited from being connected to the other, and led to the creation of memes, merchandise, and themed content that the marketing teams for these movies couldn’t have dreamed of. This worked so well because of counterprogramming, which is a technique studios use when releasing a project vastly different from something else released around the same time, appealing to a different audience demographic.

Barbie is a fantasy comedy based on the iconic toy line, while Oppenheimer is an intense drama about the creation of the atomic bomb. These two movies couldn’t have been more different but instead of generating a rivalry, marketing pushed audiences to watch them as a double feature, and conversation even emerged about which order to watch them in. While “Barbenheimer” is an incredible example of counterprogramming, the simultaneous release of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three will not have the same effect.

Both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are sci-fi, otherworldly, and adventurous stories that appeal to the same audience. This means they won’t be able to even come close to the counterprogramming cultural phenomenon caused by “Barbenheimer.” While it will be great to watch Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three back-to-back, viewers might get a similar impact from both, so the double feature misses the point of what made “Barbenheimer” so great.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!