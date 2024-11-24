The Barbenheimer Effect: Why the Wicked, Gladiator II Box Office Pairing Just Works

The box office this weekend is bringing back some memories of last year with the same day releases of Wicked and Gladiator II. The combination of films couldn’t have been more contrasting: Wicked, a musical fantasy film adaptation of the beloved Broadway show, and Gladiator II, an epic historical action film that is a sequel to the iconic 2000’s film Gladiator. Same day releases have happened in the past but as the Box Office numbers begin to come in, it’s hard to not remember the cultural phenomenon of Barbenheimer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t aware, July 21, 2023 brought two blockbuster films to theaters around the world with Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie and Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer. There hadn’t been a box office showcase quite like this one: a movie based on the iconic toy brand going up against a biographical thriller about the director of the Manhattan Project. The contrast sparked attention from people all over the internet, which inspired countless memes and merchandise to celebrate the day. Marketing got a hold of this momentum and dubbed it “the movie event of the year” and some cast members chimed in on their opinion on the phenomenon.

The result of this movement ended up being a huge success, as the marketing and approval from the different casts gave way to theaters having double features, enabling fans to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day. Not to mention that both films were met with critical acclaim and exceeded box-office expectations, so regardless of which one you see first, it was sure to be an enjoyable experience. This time around, we see a similar event happening that has gotten the buzz around social media, with the term “Glicked” being played up in a similar fashion. But what exactly makes these contrasting combinations work?

Both Wicked and Gladiator II Value Different Audiences Like Barbie and Oppenheimer Did

There is a similar trend between the Glicked phenomenon and Barbenheimer, seeing that two of the films boast musical attributes and the other two are rooted in history. Barbie and Wicked are colorful and hold a wide scale of production, much of which is practical, whether it be through its vibrant settings or musical inclinations. On the other hand, Gladiator II and Oppenheimer leans in to the darker nature of society through chaos and destruction. As the saying goes, opposites attract, which couldn’t have been more truthful within their contrasting tones.

As Barbenheimer did, the marketing had some input in getting audiences to see these movies. If you recall, Barbie went all out with its integration into the lives of everyday people with its use of advertisements, sponsorships and consistent press coverage. Wicked has seen a similar approach in spreading the word while also celebrating the two leading actresses, Cyntia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with the pair making appearances together early on in interviews or award ceremony appearances. Gladiator II and Oppenheimer did have some marketing, more so with Gladiator, but the two films have serious star power, something that is its own draw for moviegoers.

Wicked and Gladiator II Are Recognizable Amongst Viewers

It’s also fun to note that the Glicked experience is a story of -quels, specifically Wicked is a prequel (of sorts) to the all-time classic The Wizard of Oz, while Gladiator II is a sequel to the original action film. It doesn’t take a magician (or a wizard) to say that The Wizard of Oz is a globally acclaimed film, so viewers have an idea of what to expect when they go to see Wicked. This can also be the case for those who saw the Broadway show in NYC, which has been on since its debut in 2003. In Gladiator II’’s case, some of the attraction could stem from the nostalgia of the first film, having also been a major draw when it was released as well as having won five Academy Awards in 2001. In the same way Barbenheimer did, there was a knowledge of the films and their subjects way before they came into the Hollywood spotlight, giving fans ample opportunity to get excited not just for one film, but for both.

What do you think about the Barbenheimer Effect? Do you see it happening with the Glicked movement? Which movie is your ‘popular’ choice? Were you entertained? Let us know on X, Instagram and Facebook!