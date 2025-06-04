Avengers: Doomsday Assembles Council of Dooms in Perfect Poster Fan Art

Several Doctor Doom variants assemble to form the Council of Dooms in new Avengers: Doomsday fan art. Taking inspiration from the Council of Kangs (as seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and the Council of Reeds, Instagram user welove_marvel shared a design for a poster that imagines a scene where several Dooms from across the multiverse come together to discuss their plans. The variant that’s front and center is unmasked, leading the way as other iterations of the character file in behind him. Some are designed after other Marvel characters.

One variant placed over to the right is a Doom wearing an Iron Man suit, while another in the background appears to be a version of Loki who became Doctor Doom in his universe. You can check out the artwork in the space below:

Avengers: Doomsday, which was recently pushed back to December 2026, marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time playing overarching villain Doctor Doom. Details about how Doom is brought into the fold are being kept under wraps for now, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that Tony Stark’s death from Avengers: Endgame is part of Doom’s MCU story.

With all the excitement surrounding Downey’s role in Doomsday, Marvel fans have been offering their takes on what could transpire in the film. Just last week, the same artist shared artwork of what the Oscar-winning actor would look like as a comics-accurate Doctor Doom. Knowing how interested viewers are in the film, Downey has been sharing glimpses of the Doomsday set during production, which is currently ongoing.

In Marvel Comics, there’s the Parliament of Doom, which consists of a group of formerly lobotomized Doom variants. The Doom from the main Earth-616 reality is the leader. So, there is a precedent in the source material for something akin to the Council of Dooms depicted here. That would certainly be an interesting angle for Doomsday to explore, especially since the film is going to lean heavily into the multiverse elements. Seeing how there are variants of several other Marvel characters who have appeared in films and TV shows over the past handful of years, it stands reason to believe there are multiple Dooms running around in the MCU. That would be quite a threat for the heroes of Doomsday to stop, requiring the efforts of multiple teams.

With so much of Doomsday being kept under lock and key, it’s hard to say if the Russos will bring the Council of Dooms to the big screen. As intriguing as the concept is, the film might be better served if the focus is on Downey’s main version of Doctor Doom, with that character serving as the all-powerful villain of the story. Doomsday marks Doom’s MCU debut, so dedicating a bulk of the run time to establishing a primary variant could go a long way in helping the villain resonate with audiences. If multiple Dooms pop up, it might run the risk of pulling viewers in too many different directions, struggling to set up Doom as a compelling threat. Marvel has a lot riding on Doomsday, and the handling of Doctor Doom is paramount to ensuring it helps end the Multiverse Saga on a high note.