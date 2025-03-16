Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars Directors Address the Future of AI In the Filmmaking Process

The Russo brothers, who will helm the next two Avengers films set for release in 2026 and 2027, have shared their thoughts on artificial intelligence‘s emerging role in filmmaking. As directors who have consistently embraced technological innovation throughout their careers, from guerrilla-style television production to blockbuster superhero spectacles, Joe and Anthony Russo have offered a measured perspective on AI’s potential impact on the creative process. Their views have come at a pivotal moment for the entertainment industry, which is grappling with rapid technological change amid concerns from writers, actors, and other creative professionals about the implications of AI for their crafts.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Russo addressed the topic directly, emphasizing a balanced approach to artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

“We have to approach AI the same way we approach all technological innovations. It’s potentially a valuable tool, but it’s the kind of tool that artists always have to remain in control of, but there’s going to be some valuable role in the creative process and the filmmaking process,” he explained.

The directors’ interest in AI extends beyond theoretical discussions. Last year, the Russos’ production company AGBO hired Dr. Dominic Hughes as its chief scientific officer, a newly created position focused on guiding “the development and deployment of AI technologies to enrich the creative process.” This move signals their commitment to exploring AI’s applications in storytelling. In the announcement of Hughes’ appointment, the Russo brothers said that their approach would remain creator-focused.

“Working in tandem with our writers, directors, crew members, and technologists, Dr. Hughes will help us imagine new ways to empower artists to tell their boldest and most ambitious stories,” they stated.

Hughes himself reinforced this artist-centered approach, noting that he looks forward to “working with their broad array of creatives to develop artist-led AI-enabled solutions that will help shape the future of storytelling.”

This measured stance contrasts with some of the brothers’ earlier, more speculative comments about AI’s potential. In an April 2023 interview with Collider, they made bold predictions about AI’s rapid advancement in filmmaking. Joe Russo suggested that within two years, audiences would have access to AI technology capable of generating films that would be “impossible to identify as a product of an artificial intelligence.” He even described a future where viewers could create personalized movies starring digital versions of themselves alongside recreations of classic film stars.

As the directors prepare to begin production on Avengers: Doomsday in London next month, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, they’ll be balancing their exploration of new technologies with the massive expectations surrounding these Marvel projects. With Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the films’ combined budgets likely reaching astronomical figures, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The Russos have positioned themselves at the intersection of traditional filmmaking and technological innovation throughout their careers. From maxing out credit cards to fund their indie debut to directing some of the highest-grossing films of all time, they’ve consistently embraced new approaches to storytelling. Their current perspective on AI reflects this evolution—recognizing its potential utility while acknowledging the continued value of human creativity.

As AI continues to evolve and its applications in filmmaking become more sophisticated, the Russo brothers’ approach may serve as a model for how filmmakers can engage with these tools while preserving the human elements that make storytelling meaningful.

