Avengers: Doomsday Will Reportedly Start Filming Next Month (But Who Is Coming Back?)

It’s been nearly six years since the last Avengers movie – 2019’s Avengers: Endgame – and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Details about the next installment, Avengers: Doomsday, have been scarce ever since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but a recent update reveals that principal photography on the movie is set to take place this March in England. MCU veterans Joe and Anthony Russo will direct Doomsday, as well as its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. The directing duo previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame.

There’s still some speculation about who will join what is sure to be a massive cast, but a good number of new and returning faces have been confirmed so far. One of the biggest surprises about who will appear in Avengers: Doomsday is that of Robert Downey Jr. However, he will not play Tony Stark / Iron Man – he will play the classic Marvel Comics villain, Doctor Doom. How this will be addressed in the film is still a mystery, but fans are sure that the multiverse will play a big role in the explanation. Perhaps Doom is a variant of Stark? Or perhaps the other way around?

Other returning Avengers include Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter. The main cast of the upcoming film Thunderbolts* will also be on hand, as well, including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / the Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Rounding out the cast of Avengers: Doomsday are The Fantastic Four: First Steps actors Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / the Thing. Because of Doctor Doom’s connection to the Fantastic Four in the comics, fans are hoping that Downey Jr.’s Doom will appear in some form in First Steps.

There was a rumor going around that the previous Captain America actor Chris Evans was returning for Doomsday. However, Evans himself shot that rumor down and confirmed that he would not be in the film. Some fans are still holding out hope, though, as both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield vehemently denied reprising their versions of Spider-Man for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which turned out not to be the case, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Cumberbatch claimed that he wouldn’t be in Doomsday, as well, only to later retract that statement and confirm his involvement in the film. So at this point, it seems that the final cast is still up in the air.

Are there any other MCU actors you’d like to see in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments below!