Avengers: Doomsday’s X-Men Trailer Officially Released Revealing Sentinels & Comics Accurate Costumes

The X-Men are officially back in the MCU. When Marvel Studios announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday during a record-breaking livestream event, perhaps the biggest surprise was the reveal that several actors from Fox’s X-Men series were among the star-studded ensemble. Before Marvel Studios moves forward with its X-Men reboot that could define the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’re giving the likes of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and more one final send-off in the Multiverse Saga finale. Ever since it was confirmed that the comic book movie icons were coming back, fans have wondered how they will fit into the Doomsday story. Now, we have our first look at what we can expect.

Marvel has been releasing new Avengers: Doomsday teasers weekly to kick off what should be an extensive marketing campaign. The latest – which has finally been officially released after leaking – revolves around the X-Men, shining a light on their highly anticipated MCU appearance as the mutants gear up for the conflict against Doctor Doom. The trailer sees the returns of Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, Sir Ian McKellen’s Magneto, and James Marsden’s Cyclops, and comes with the added bonus of the return of the iconic Sentinels, and Jim Lee’s classic X-Men look from the 1990s. Here’s the teaser:

What We Learned From The Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Teaser

In the best of the Avengers: Doomsday teasers so far, there’s more of an escalation towards the coming war. Interestingly, the Captain America teaser felt peaceful, then Thor’s was about preparation, while the Cyclops footage here feels like a step forward again. By the time the fourth teaser comes, the action might well be white hot. Interestingly, we’re still not seeing Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom.

Even without Doom, there’s lots to unpick: we see a loaded shot of the plaque for Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters seemingly discarded on the ground, and the school in disarray, suggesting something terrible has happened. We also see Charles Xavier in his iconic wheelchair and his version of an X-Men uniform, but a noticeably disheveled and aging Magneto. In voice-over, Sir Ian McKellen’s formidble former villain says: “Death comes for us all. It’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ The question is, ‘Who would you be when you close your eyes?

Then comes the money shot, as James Marsden’s Cyclops appears in Jim Lee’s yellow and blue costume (albeit without the yellow trunks), with the ominous sight of Sentinels walking behind him, and the immediately recognizable sight of him firing an optic blast into the sky in rage. Could this be the dark scene that reveals why Jean Grey isn’t involved in Doomsday?

Given how Marsden’s time in the Fox movies ended in The Last Stand, seeing him at full power is one of the most exciting Doomsday reveals so far, and the comics-accurate costume also helps. And the chance to see more of McKellen and Stewart together in arguably two of the best cast comic book movie roles of all time is always good.

