Avengers: Endgame Cut an Epic Black Panther and Hulk Team-Up Scene

Across Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to surprise character team ups that they never expected, nor knew that they needed to see happen. Thor went on an adventure with Rocket and Groot, Spider-Man teamed up with Doctor Strange, and most of the female character all came together for one epic sequence. As the two films went through the planning stages though, other interactions between the heroes of the MCU were dreamt up and considered, including one that would have made waves, literally.

Tucked away in the pages of Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie are storyboards for a sequence that would have seen Black Panther and The Hulk teaming up together. In the deleted sequence, the pair would be fighting alongside each other as Thanos’ aliens attacked. Spotting one of the over sized Leviathan creatures from the first Avengers movie, T’Challa thinks on his feet and forms a plan, he says to Hulkewhile sizing up the alien: “Hit me.”

The pair collide their fists, allowing the force of The Hulk’s punch to be absorbed into the Black Panther’s outfit and giving him his trademark purple glow. T’Challa leaps to the beast, now loaded with the power of a Hulk in his suit and destroys the beast, walking away in true “Cool guys don’t look at explosions” fashion. Check out the sequence in storyboard form below!

This sequence would have offered a fun footnote to the pair’s interaction in Infinity War, where Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner bows in the presence of T’Challa only to be told that they don’t do that in Wakanda. The pair have a history in the MCU that dates back in further, as Banner was the first character to ever say the name of “Wakanda” out loud, which he mispronounces at first during Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+ with Avengers: Infinity War debuting on the service on June 25, 2020. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie out now and can be purchased by clicking here.

