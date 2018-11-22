New Survey Claims Fans Most Eager for New ‘Back to the Future’ Film Above Other Franchises

Great Scott! When it comes to the one movie franchise fans would love to see new films from, fans are ready to go Back to the Future.

According ot a new poll from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult, outof the 2201 adults asked what franchise they’d watch a new movie from, it was the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown that had a solid 71-percent majority with Pixar’s Toy Story and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones coming in second and third respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These results don’t come as a huge surprise. Rumors that fourth installment of the time travel franchise seem to pop up with some regularity despite the fact that it’s been nearly three decades since Back to the Future III opened in theaters. It’s something that the film’s stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas Wilson addressed at Fan Expo Boston this summer.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?’” Wilson said. “‘C’mon, we would watch it until it sucks.’”

And there might be some merit to Wilson’s claim. Morning Consult‘s vice president Tyler Sinclair noted that audiences have a strong desire for nostalgia these days, which is good news for movie studios.

“There’s a strong consumer demand for movie reboots and sequels, which spells good news for movie studios looking to capitalize on that nostalgic feeling,” Sinclair said. “Our polling finds half of Americans say they are much more likely to watch throwbacks and revivals.”

As for how likely fans are to actually get a new installment of Back to the Future? While the stars have said that they’d be on board for one it’s something that could only happen if trilogy co-creator Bob Gale was on board, something that director Robert Zemeckis told The Telegraph likely wouldn’t happen until both he and Gale are dead.

“Oh, God no,” Zemeckis said. “That can’t happen until both Bob and I are dead. And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.”

Do you agree with the poll’s findings or is there a franchise you’d prefer to see come back? Let us know in the comments!