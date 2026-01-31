Netflix Subscribers Have Just Hours Left To Watch 2024’s Final Destination Knockoff

When Final Destination hit theaters in 2000, it revolutionized horror with a story that replaced the masked killer with the abstract, inescapable concept of Death. Countless other films have attempted to mimic that fear-inducing formula to varying degrees of success in the more than two decades since the franchise’s launch. Just a year before Final Destination Bloodlines became one of the highest-grossing horror movies of 2025, another movie attempted to fill the gap left by the franchise’s 14-year dry spell – and it’s about to stop streaming on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix subscribers only have hours left to watch Tarot, Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg’s 2024 horror movie that mixed the classic Final Destination DNA with a supernatural edge. The film centers around a group of college friends who find themselves in a race against death when they unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within a cursed deck of tarot cards. The movie has been streaming on Netflix since 2024, but it is scheduled to exit the platform on February 1st.

Tarot Couldn’t Live Up To Final Destination

Play video

Try as hard as it did, Tarot just couldn’t live up to the high expectations it set for itself as a Final Destination wannabe. While the film’s $49 million worldwide gross against a budget of $8 million meant it was a box office success, it mostly fumbled when it came to viewer consensus. Tarot earned a rotten critic score on Rotten Tomatoes of just 17%, and while its audience score was significantly higher at 56%, even that is still rotten.

The cookie-cutter plot of the Final Destination movies has been replicated time and time again in numerous horror films that have followed it, but Tarot proved to be one of the more disappointing attempts at it. The movie felt like a neutered imitation of the iconic franchise that lacked the originality and high-stakes tension of Final Destination and was really far too formulaic to be all that entertaining. While these types of films can lead to genuine scares, Tarot fell flat even in that department, its PG-13 rating constraining its potential for more intense, satisfying horror sequences. Combine that with dull, shallow characters, plenty of plot holes, and an overreliance on predictable jump scares and clichéd horror tropes, it’s easy to see why critics disliked it.

That isn’t to say that Tarot isn’t worth watching. Fans who like the Final Destination movies will easily find some fun in Tarot as turn-your-brain-off watch, and the film does some great monster designs.

Where to Stream Tarot After It Leaves Netflix?

Horror fans will want to stream Tarot while they still can. Netflix is the only streaming home for the movie, meaning that when Tarot vanishes from the Netflix library on February 1st, it will stop streaming. It remains to be seen if the movie will pop up on a rival streamer in the coming weeks, but fans will still be able to watch it by either renting or purchasing Tarot online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!