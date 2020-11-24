Back to the Future Soundtrack Getting a DeLorean-Colored LP Release From Mondo

✖

Mondo is heading into the holiday season with some surprises up their sleeve, including a restock of one of their most popular recent LPs: The Back to the Future soundtrack. Not to be confused with the score album (although scores for the first two Back to the Future films are also available from Mondo), the soundtrack album includes all of the songs from the film. The playlist includes "Power of Love" and "Back In Time" by Huey Lewis and The News, as well as songs by Lindsey Buckingham, Eric Clapton, Etta James, score suites by Alan Silvestri and of course, Marty McFly's ear-splitting take on Chuck Berry's Johnny B. Goode.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film's release, Mondo partnered with legendary poster artist Drew Struzan, the creator of the film's original theatrical one-sheet, to create all-new packaging for the soundtrack reissue. Featuring illustrations and unused poster art created in 1985 for the film, this vinyl reissue has been remastered and pressed on 180 Gram Delorean-colored vinyl.

Costing just $25, the soundtrack is expected to ship in December. You can snag it right here.

Mondo is known for premium packaging and gorgeous art, whether it's on their art prints and exclusive posters, or on soundtracks that range from The Last of Us Part II to El Camino to Josie and the Pussycats (which got a vinyl release party complete with a reunion and the first real victory lap the filmmakers had for a movie which bombed at the box office and has gone on to be a cult classic).

Back to the Future is one of a very small number of films that regularly comes up when people talk about potentially "perfect" movies. The film and its two sequels kept virtually all of the same creative team throughout, giving them a tonal and thematic consistency that few series can boast, and in the years since, writer Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis have constantly courted (and rejected) fan requests (and likely studio requests, too) to bring back the franchise. They have said that they never will.

Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the series, released a new memoir this month. Among the revelations in the book is the fact that Fox considers his acting career to be effectively over, as symptoms of his Parkinson's Disease have rendered him unable to memorize lines, a necessary skill for actors.