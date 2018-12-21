‘Bad Boys For Life’ Villain Cast

Bad Boys For Life has found its villain in Jacob Scipio, Deadline reports.

Scipio is a prolific performer you might know more for his voice than his face, since he has been voicing the role of Leo on the hit kids’ show Bob the Builder since 2015. He has also recurred — again mostly only his voice — on the comedy Damned.

The cast is ballooning as filming draws nearer; the long-delayed sequel added Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton to its cast yesterday.

The third Bad Boys film has very much been a long time coming, as previously Smith has even taken to social media with his frustration in getting it off the ground. The film’s been in limbo for some time, as the last Bad Boys film released in 2003. There’s reportedly been a desire to do the film on both sides, but it seems scheduling issues derailed it for a while. Thankfully Smith was just as excited as he was frustrated previously when he announced the movie was getting the green light in a memorable video with co-star Lawrence.

According to the Deadline report, Bad Boys For Life centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature.

The film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, based on a script by Peter Craig which was rewritten by Joe Carnahan. Chris Bremmer is the current writer on the project. Producing Bad Boys For Life is Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, and Will Smith, while Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter will serve as executive producers.

As for the actors, Hudgens was recently spotlighted in Netflix’s adorable Christmas film The Princess Switch, and will also soon be seen alongside Jennifer Lopez in Second Act. She will also be part of the cast for FOX’s latest live musical Rent: Live next month. Melton is currently starring as Reggie on CW’s Riverdale and is also part of The Sun Is Also a Star, which hits in 2019. As for Ludwig, he can be seen as Bjorn Lothbrok in Vikings, and will also appear in the film projects Midway and Peace, both of which hit in 2019.

Bad Boys For Life is slated to start production next month and is scheduled to release in theaters on January 17th, 2020.