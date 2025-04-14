Superman Fans Get Bad News From James Gunn About Next Trailer

Fans eagerly awaiting the next full trailer for James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC Universe flagship film, Superman, will have to exercise more patience. The writer-director confirmed that a new trailer is not imminent following the recent release of extended footage in theaters. This update comes as anticipation builds for the July 11th release, which marks the Man of Steel’s first standalone feature film in over a decade and serves as the foundational cinematic entry for Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCU. The film, starring David Corenswet as the title hero alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, aims to introduce a hopeful and optimistic take on Superman, setting the tone for the interconnected universe that will follow.

When asked by a fan about the timing for the next Superman trailer, Gunn succinctly replied, “We just released five minutes of footage in theaters, so it will be a beat!” This statement refers to the extended preview showcased both at CinemaCon and attached to theatrical screenings of Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie in early April 2025. This five-minute sequence expanded significantly on moments from the initial teaser trailer, most notably providing the first proper look at Superman’s Fortress of Solitude.

Image via Instagram @jamesgunn

The footage includes a scene where Krypto the Superdog drags an injured Superman towards the crystalline structure emerging from the snow, followed by robotic attendants assessing his injuries (including 14 fractured bones) and confirming his need for yellow sun radiation to heal. The release of this substantial preview served as a major marketing beat, designed to give audiences a more immersive taste of the film’s world and Corenswet’s portrayal than a standard trailer might allow. The strategy leveraged the big-screen experience, particularly for those seeing it in premium formats like IMAX, where Superman was partially filmed.

Superman: The Foundational Film for the New DCU

Image courtesy of DC Studios

James Gunn’s Superman is positioned as far more than just another reboot of the iconic hero. It serves as the critical cornerstone for the entire cinematic branch of the new DC Universe architected by Gunn and Peter Safran. Following the animated series Creature Commandos, Superman marks the first feature film release under the new DC Studios banner and the official kickoff for their interconnected narrative slate, dubbed Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The success or failure of this film carries immense weight, as it is tasked with establishing audience confidence in the new direction, differentiating the tone and approach from the preceding DC Extended Universe (DCEU), and laying the groundwork for numerous interconnected films and television series to follow. The pressure is on the ceiling, requiring Superman to deliver both critically and commercially to validate the ambitious strategy and assure fans and stakeholders of the viability of this large-scale reboot.

Superman also integrates several other DC heroes, including Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the shape-shifting Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan, brought to life with practical effects), the Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and the tech-genius Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Gunn clarified that these characters are included because they serve Superman‘s specific narrative rather than solely acting as the setup for future spin-offs, suggesting a world already populated by heroes from the outset. Carrigan reinforced the film’s intended hopeful tone, describing the project as “uplifting,” further distinguishing it from some of the darker interpretations of DC characters seen in recent years.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11th.

