Michael Bay will reunite with his Bad Boys lead Will Smith in the upcoming action flick Fast and Loose — but you won’t be seeing it in theaters. The film is going to be a Netflix original, continuing their relationship with Smith, who appeared in Bright for the streaming giant. Bay made 6 Underground for Netflix. The movie will be produced by Bay, who will direct from a script written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson.

There are no other cast or release details yet, but Deadline — who first broke the casting news — says Fast and Loose is likely to be the next project from both Bay and Smith. The pair first worked together on Bad Boys in 1995, and have remained friendly since. Bay directed the first two Bad Boys movies and then produced the others.

Per the Deadline article, Fast and Loose “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”

Presumably, Smith will be playing the lead character, particularly since no other details are available about the movie yet. We also don’t know any other members of the cast, or when the movie will come out.

Smith co-starred in one of the biggest movies of the year in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In the same way the 1995 Bad Boys catapulted Smith to movie stardom, the new one served as his rehabilitation blockbuster after some time in the box office penalty box following his assault of Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022. After the Rock slap, a number of Smith’s roles were either put on pause or fell through.

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North will produce the film with Smith, per Deadline. Westbrook Studios Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki are reportedly in negotiations to produce for Westbrook and James Lassiter. Westbrook was also a producer on Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson will exec produce for STXfilms. Barry Waldman will also exec produce.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die recently arrived on physical media, and a sequel is currently in the works.

“We’ve had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said this summer. “It happens, I can’t give you a specific date,” the producer added when asked about his history with box office highs and lows. “I know we’ve had dips for certain pictures that were sure winners that didn’t happen and something else sneaks in there and becomes a huge hit. The audience is there, you just gotta give them something that they want to see. And we don’t know what that is, but we do our best efforts.”