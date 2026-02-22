Bad News, Netflix is About to Lose Its Only Live-Action Spider-Man Movies

It’s tough luck for Spider-Man fans who are subscribed to Netflix. As of March 1st, the platform will be saying goodbye to the only live-action Spider-Man movies that it still has available to stream. And while Into the Spider-Verse will remain on the platform, that’s not much solace to viewers who were hoping to be able to keep watching their favorite non-animated Spidey.

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 are both set to head off into the ether in just a few days. Both films star Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, and the first, which holds a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, tells the story of a teenage Peter Parker as he attempts to navigate who he is and what his feelings for Gwen Stacy really are. However, when Peter finds a briefcase that belonged to his late father, he decides to attempt to solve his parents’ disappearance. His search lands him at Oscorp and in the lab of Dr. Curt Connors, unwittingly pitting him against Connors’ terrifying alter ego, the Lizard. The second movie didn’t fare as well as the first in the ratings department, unfortunately, earning a sad 51%. It centers around the emergence of Electro, a foe far more powerful than Peter could hope to be, as well as the return of his old friend, Harry Osborn.

Both Films Deserved More Love

While both movies have been accused of botching their attempt at their respective villains, the poor ratings feel a little unfair. Andrew Garfield and Emma Watson have insane chemistry throughout, bringing Gwen and Peter’s romance to new heights and giving so much weight to the tragic ending of the second movie. And Garfield feels quintessentially Spidey—and definitely has the best suit of the entire live-action bunch. Critic Patrick Cavanaugh says of The Amazing Spider-Man, “Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are electric every time they’re on screen and web-swinging sequences are energetic and exciting, but the antagonists and overall story miss the mark.”

Casual viewers, however, seem to have a kinder take on the movies, particularly The Amazing Spider-Man 2. “I don’t care what anyone says, this is my favorite Spider-Man movie. It actually helped get me through such a rough period of my life. Something about the vibe, music, Peter and Gwen’s romance, cinematography that I just really love,” said one fan on Reddit.

There’s a certain nostalgic charm to The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Both movies are definitely products of the time they were made in, and could have done better by their villains and certain plotlines, but at the end of the day, they’re exactly what a superhero movie should be—fun.

Do you have a favorite moment from either Spider-Man movie?