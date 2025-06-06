Ballerina Hits Theaters And 2 Steelbook 4K Blu-rays Are Ready To Go

Fans of the John Wick franchise will undoubtedly flock to the theaters this weekend to see Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves in the Ballerina spinoff, and it looks as though we won’t be disappointed. That said, the previous John Wick films have had many different 4K Blu-ray releases in the past, including some retailer exclusives. Ballerina is getting a similar treatment with the debut of two Steelbook 4K Blu-ray releases at launch, and you can reserve them for your John Wick collection starting today. Everything you need to know can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first option comes from Amazon and features vibrant neon artwork of Ana de Armas as Eve on the cover that’s based on a club scene that’s teased in the trailers. You can pre-order a copy here on Amazon now for $34.99. Inside that link you’ll also find the standard 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray options. Walmart’s Steelbook cover design has a slipcase and is in keeping with the fire vs ice aesthetic that we’ve seen in the trailers. It depicts Eve amongst ballerinas with weapons drawn. You can reserve a copy here at Walmart for $42.99.

Odds are the Amazon price is more or less final, though the price of the Walmart edition might drop. We also expect to see significant price drops on the standard 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions from their current price points on Amazon. Keep in mind that pre-order customers at both Amazon and Walmart will automatically get the lowest price offered ahead of the launch.

At the time of writing, we don’t have information on bonus features and a firm release date hasn’t been announced. This article will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. In the meantime, you might also want to check out the Steelbook Blu-ray option for Nobody ahead of the Nobody 2 sequel starring Bob Odenkirk’s family man assassin. As you’ll see here, it’s also something of a spinoff to the John Wick franchise.

Synopsis: Taking place during the events of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma in an attempt to avenge the death of her father. As you might expect from a John Wick film, the kill count is going to be high. Speaking to ComicBook, De Armas stated: “I know that we count, 106 only with the flamethrower. Only with flamethrower. So, I think it’s a lot more than that.”