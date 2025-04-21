Barbarian Director’s New Movie Weapons Is Already Freaking Us Out With This Teaser

The first teaser for Weapons dropped this weekend and it freaked viewers out — especially in theaters. The preview clip played ahead of the new horror movie Sinners, which was enjoying its first weekend on the big screen, but the title Weapons was not even shown on screen. The mysterious nature of this introduction stuck with a lot of fans even as they sat through an entirely different movie, and it’s almost as creepy out of context watching it at home as well. Weapons comes from writer-director Zach Cregger and appears to be set in the same world as his last hit horror movie, Barbarian. The more you learn about the set-up, the scarier it sounds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Weapons teaser features a voice-over that seems to set up the premise of the movie pretty well — a group of children in a small suburban town mysterious got up at the exact same time one night, left their homes, and ran away on foot. The narrator seems to be a police officer or other authority figure trying to reassure one of the childrens’ parents, but not doing a great job. Meanwhile, the camera pans from an empty bed to an open door, and finally fixes on a mob of kids all running in the same direction in an eerie, non-childlike way.

Play video

Rather than a movie title or a release date, the teaser ends with the URL of a promotional website, MaybrookMissing.com. There, a fictional news article describes the movie’s premise in more detail. Another article on the site describes the events of Barbarian from a journalistic perspective, implying that the two movies take place in the same world.

Weapons is set in the fictional Florida town of Maybrook, and it reportedly involves witchcraft and blood sacrifice as well as more mundane forms of corruption. It is Cregger’s second outing as a writer and director following the breakout success of Barbarian. Cregger is best known for his work on the Whitest Kids U Know series, but he has proven adept at terrifying audiences as well.

A different clip from Weapons was shown at CinemaCon earlier this year, but it has yet to get a wider release online. We may learn more as we approach the release date on August 8th of this year, unless Cregger and the studio opt to keep this creepy mystery alive for that long. Judging by the response online so far, that might be the best move.