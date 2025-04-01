Resident Evil Director Confirms Major Rumor About New Movie

Resident Evil director Zach Cregger has seemingly confirmed a rumor about the upcoming movie’s plot. The Resident Evil franchise is massive and despite a few misses across film and gaming, it has never stopped its momentum. Even in the franchise’s lowest moments, it has remained commercially successful. The original live-action Resident Evil movies were panned by fans of the games, but they made boatloads of cash, largely thanks to a huge international audience, primarily in China. The games have remained ever popular as well, despite being pretty far removed from the films, and evolved a lot since the series began.

It went from a claustrophobic horror series to an action franchise to a first-person immersive survival horror game. Although the last game came out a number of years ago now, Resident Evil 9 is reportedly in the works and is likely not too far away. Should it come out next year, it will be well timed with the release of the recently announced Resident Evil movie. The film has been in the works since sometime last year with Barbarian director Zach Cregger at the helm. Not much is officially known about Resident Evil other than the fact it will release September 2026 and is gearing up to start shooting this summer.

At CinemaCon, Cregger did appear on stage to share some vague new details about Resident Evil. Cregger noted that Resident Evil will be “unlike any of the previous films” and follow one person from “point A to point B”. It was recently rumored that Resident Evil would follow some kind of a courier that’s delivering a mysterious package to an abandoned hospital and feature elements of a wilderness survival thriller. By all intents and purposes, it sounds exactly like what Cregger is describing. However, it also sounds like Resident Evil will not be adapting any of the games, as none of them revolve around a courier like this.

It has been announced that Resident Evil will remain faithful to the games in some capacity, so although it’s a new story, we can likely expect elements from the games. It’s been reported that Oscar winning actress Mikey Madison is in talks to star in Resident Evil in an unknown role, though nothing else is known. On top of that, Euphoria actor Austin Abrams is also expected to play the lead in Resident Evil. Some thought he may be playing Leon Kennedy, but the rumored plot seems to suggest that he would likely play a brand new character. Whether beloved Resident Evil characters will appear remains to be seen, but Cregger’s a trust worthy director.