Beetlejuice 3 Officially in the Works (But Who Will Return?)

Hollywood’s favorite striped-suit troublemaker isn’t finished haunting theaters just yet. Warner Bros. Pictures is charging full steam ahead with plans for a third Beetlejuice installment after the runaway triumph of last year’s long-awaited sequel. The studio’s leadership team, still basking in the unexpected box office magic of both Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and A Minecraft Movie, has confirmed that bringing back the mischievous bio-exorcist ranks among their top priorities. With the 2024 sequel raking in a jaw-dropping $451.9 million worldwide against its $100-million budget, the financial motivation is crystal clear. But the burning question remains: which key players from the franchise will sign on for another supernatural adventure?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairman/CEO Mike De Luca recently let slip that development on the third chapter isn’t just wishful thinking but, it’s actively underway. When pressed about follow-ups to their recent blockbusters, De Luca disclosed the information to Deadline.

“Imminently. The ink might not be dry on the deals yet, but imminently,” De Luca detailed of a third film’s status. This revelation comes amid a broader studio strategy to revitalize beloved properties, with plans also brewing to refresh classics like The Bodyguard, The Matrix, Practical Magic, Gremlins, and Goonies.

The star of the show certainly sounds eager to jump back into character. Michael Keaton, who transformed the ghost with the most into a cultural icon, enthusiastically endorsed another return when approached by E! News at a recent event.

“Oh yeah, I’d do it every year, yeah,” Keaton declared, reinforcing previous statements that Beetlejuice remains his favorite professional project ever.

However, the franchise’s visionary director seems less convinced about extending the saga. Tim Burton has displayed noticeable hesitation when questioned about a potential trilogy-maker. In separate interviews last summer, Burton responded with uncertainty and physically squirmed at suggestions of an expanded universe. His artistic involvement would unquestionably be crucial to maintaining the unmistakable gothic whimsy that defines the series.

The supporting ensemble would also prove vital to any successful continuation. The sequel thrived by reuniting Keaton with original stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara while introducing fresh faces, including Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s rebellious daughter, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci.

While studio executives clearly view Beetlejuice as a rejuvenated commercial powerhouse, any third chapter would need more than just Keaton’s enthusiasm. The extended Deetz family dynamic provided the perfect foil for supernatural hijinks, and Burton’s distinctive visual flair created the atmospheric foundation that made both films succeed.

With critical acclaim accompanying its commercial triumph (the sequel earned a “Certified Fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes), Warner Bros. recognizes they’ve awakened something special. After a 36-year hibernation between installments, fans hopefully won’t face another decades-long wait to hear those magic words again. The afterlife, it seems, still has plenty of stories left to tell.

Are you looking forward to a third Beetlejuice? Let us know in the comments!