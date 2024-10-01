Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 4K Blu-ray Release Date Confirmed by Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still performing pretty well in theaters, but Warner Bros. wants to get it out on sale while the buzz is still strong. The film is set to debut on Digital for sale and rental beginning next Tuesday, October 8th. The movie is already available for preorder on Digital platforms, complete with a Fandango At Home bundle that allows fans to buy both Beetlejuice movies and get an exclusive digital poster with them. Warners says there will also be an 8-movie Tim Burton collection available that includes both Beetlejuice movies, both of his Batman movies, and four other films Burton made with Warner Bros.

On November 1st, an American Sign Language (ASL) version of the film will also be available at digital retailers. On November 19th, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from online and physical retailers.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

The 8-film Tim Burton Collection will feature Beetlejuice (1988), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Corpse Bride (2005), Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Mars Attacks! (1996), Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985), and Dark Shadows (2012).

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Here's a rundown of the bonus features for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which are consistent across disc and 4K digital ownership:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Commentary by director Tim Burton

The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Ghost with the Most: Beetlejuice Returns

Meet the Deetz

Handbook for the Recently Deceased

Shrinkers, Shrinkers Everywhere!

An Animated Afterlife: The Stop-Motion Art of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

'Til Death Do Us Park

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.