7 Secrets Your Netflix Subscription Includes for Free

It’s frequently a question from Netflix subscribers on how “worth it” the cost of having access to the streaming service really is. Between new shows getting cancelled quickly, the library of licensed content not being as robust as it once was, and the prices for the subscription only ever going up, it’s a valid question. The good news for Netflix subscribers is that it doesn’t matter what level you pay for, be it for access to the 4K streams of their original programming across multiple households or the standard version with ads; there are a lot of extras that come with that subscription.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In truth, these new materials are free in the sense that they don’t cost anything extra; you’re still paying for them with your monthly subscription. What separates a lot of this from the other movies and shows that your Netflix subscription grants you is the availability; a lot of these things are buried on the streaming platform, and you have to go find them.

7) Hidden Behind-the-Scenes on Stranger Things and More

Though Netflix largely likes to pretend that bonus materials, that were once found on home media releases for every movie and show, aren’t of value to their platform…that doesn’t mean they don’t have any. Major titles like Stranger Things have a host of hidden behind-the-scenes content available on the platform. In addition to the just released feature-length documentary about the making of the final season, Netflix has “Beyond Stranger Things,” an aftershow that was produced for the second season with discussions from the cast and crew about each episode. Furthermore, they have “Stranger Scenes,” with BTS looks at each episode of the final season.

Stranger Things isn’t the only Netflix series that has this type of content conveniently tucked away from the main page on the streamer. Other hit shows like Squid Game and Bridgerton have extra “making of” documentaries and podcast dicussions about the shows, with films like Don’t Look Up also hiding special behind-the-scenes materials on Netflix.

6) Sony’s New Movies Stream There First

For a few years now, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have had the exclusive streaming rights to all of SPE’s movies after their theatrical and home entertainment windows have concluded. Starting in 2026, though, that deal is officially global (though it will take a few years to fully roll out around the world), meaning that every movie released by Sony in theaters eventually debuts on Netflix. We saw this previously with hits like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, It Ends With Us, and Venom: The Last Dance, but it will also be true for upcoming films like Zach Cregger’s upcoming Resident Evil reboot and even live-action The Legend of Zelda (again though, you have to wait until they’re done in theaters and first run PVOD, so it’s not instant).

5) Shows and Movies From OTHER Streamers

Image Courtesy of Hulu

A tragic occurrence with other streamers over the past few years is dumping content that they produced because no one is watching it. On the flipside, there are also smaller streamers that hope to expand their subscriber base by licensing out some select titles. As a result, Netflix is the home to several shows that were previously exclusive to other streaming services. As of this writing, Netflix has a few shows previously produced for Hulu, including Solar Opposites, Castle Rock, and 11.22.63, and is even streaming some horror movies from Shudder, including Deadstream, Creep, and Host.

4) Video Games Like Red Dead Redemption

It’s almost impossible to open the Netflix app without seeing their offering of video game titles that can be played for free by subscribers. Though it does include variants of classic arcade games like Tetris and Missile Command, it also has other mobile app games like Heads Up and Cut the Rope. Bigger than that, though, are the actual giant video games at your fingertips, like the original Red Dead Redemption. Like the shows and movies on the platform, though, the titles are always rotating, as Netflix has previously also allowed subscribers the chance to play the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, along with Game of the Year winner Hades.

3) WWE RAW and Classic WrestleManias

Courtesy of WWE and Netflix

The weekly broadcast of WWE RAW every Monday has been an occurrence on Netflix for over a year now, but it’s not the end of what they have to offer wrestling fans. In addition, there’s the behind-the-scenes series WWE Unreal, taking a peek behind the curtain about the making of the shows themselves. Furthermore, they have a full library of WWE Premium Live Events (though it is limited to events that took place prior to September 2025). That said, there is over forty years’ worth of wrestling to watch on Netflix, from WrestleMania to the Royal Rumble, plus Money in the Bank and Summer Slam.

2) Podcasts

A somewhat recent development by Netflix is the arrival of video podcasts, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Last Podcast on the Left, The Breakfast Club, and My Favorite Murder. This content may seem surprising to subscribers, but it has everything to do with the biggest competitor for the streamer, which isn’t the likes of HBO Max or Prime Video; it’s YouTube. By trying to cater to that audience with material that they can now only get on Netflix, they’re trying to expand what their platform can be; whether subscribers are interested is another thing. If you ARE interested, it’s all there though, and easily watchable (or listenable if you prefer).

1) Bo Burnham’s Library

It may have been well known during the COVID-19 lockdown that Bo Burnham’s new special Inside was exclusive to the platform, but time may have allowed some to forget this fact. The good news is that it’s not alone. Not only does Netflix have a full hour of additional material from Inside (“The Inside Outtakes”), but they’re also the streaming home for two of Burnham’s other specials, 2016’s Make Happy and 2013’s What. Some of these are available on YouTube as well, via Burnham’s own accounts, but it’s still a nice little leg up that Netflix has over other streamers.