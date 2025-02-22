7 Best Movies on Disney+ That You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Since Disney+ bundled up with Hulu, its catalogue has expanded greatly beyond what is expected of the traditional Disney brand. Of course, the Disney+ staples are still there, like Disney’s animated films, the MCU series, and the Star Wars movies. Now, that catalogue also includes more mature titles, as well as some hidden gems. These go beyond the movies made specifically for Hulu, with plenty of theatrical films to choose from. From Oscar-nominated pictures, to underrated gems, to shocking horror films, these are just a handful of movies currently streaming on Disney+ at the time of this writing that defy what is expected of Disney.

There are plenty of horror movies that go against the Disney image, with Barbarian being one of them. Meanwhile, Sorry to Bother You and Kinds of Kindness deliver movies that are unapologetically weird and unpredictable. There are even musicals on Disney+ that do not feature any princesses or magical singing critters, like the more recent adaptation of West Side Story. All of these movies and more can be streamed right now, and they should not be slept on.

Sorry to Bother You

First up is one of the strangest, most unpredictable sci-fi movies from the past decade, Sorry to Bother You. Set in an alternate version of the present day, Cassius Green, expertly portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield, is strapped for cash and gets a job at a more than shady telemarketing firm. While there, he discovers the secret to success, but it comes at a great and unexpected cost. It is best to say as little as possible about this film, but what can be said is this movie pushes boundaries and reminds audiences that truly anything is possible in the medium. It also has a biting commentary on capitalism, and it’s a hilarious satire and an impressive feature directorial debut from Boots Riley.

Barbarian

Georgina Campbell in “Barbarian” (2022)

Another film that is best to go in without knowing too much is Barbarian. The advertisements for this horror movie kept much of the plot under wraps. On the surface, Barbarian seems like it would fit the home invasion subgenre of horror with the lead, Tess (Georgina Campbell), finding a stranger in the Air B&B she’s renting. While he claims this is just a mix-up through the renters, something is off. However, what’s wrong goes much deeper than staying under the roof with a stranger. This is horror movie that keeps one on the edge of their seat and guessing, and it benefits from multiple rewatches.

All of Us Strangers

All of Us Strangers is yet another movie that plays with audience expectations while also taking a few notes from an unexpected genre. Andrew Scott’s Adam is trying to come to terms with past losses and trauma, relying heavily on his childhood memories and his parents. While doing so, a new man, Harry (Paul Mescal), enters his life, but Adam can’t seem to shake some of his questionable coping mechanisms, leading to a quietly heartbreaking romance and family drama, starring two actors at their most vulnerable.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary is one of the best sexual thrillers to come out in the past few years. Directed by Zachary Wigon, Sanctuary is about a businessman, Hal (Christopher Abbott), ending his secret relationship with his dominatrix, Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), after getting the promotion of a lifetime. However, Rebecca is not ready to let this come to an end, not without her getting even more out of Hal, thus leading to an incredible power play taking place primarily in one set location. The chemistry and tension between Abbott and Qualley is unmatched, and the movie keeps the audience guessing if Rebecca is being honest about her threats or if this is just another game for the unconventional pairing.

Kinds of Kindness

Emma Stone’s character poster for Kinds of Kindness.

Yorgos Lanthimos is one of the most prolific directors working in the industry today. Shortly off the heels of Poor Things, which was nominated at the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, his next movie, Kinds of Kindness hit theaters, and like many of his films, it embraces the unconventional and strange. Made up of three stories, this anthology film sees a man (Jesse Plemons) try to leave an exploitative relationship with his boss (Willem Dafoe), a husband (Plemons) question if his wife (Emma Stone) is who she says she is, and a woman (Stone) searching for a missing piece to a prophecy. The actors of Kinds of Kindness portray multiple roles, and they are more the willing to play in the weird world Lanthimos creates.

Easy A

Another Emma Stone feature to make this list is one of her early movies, Easy A. Coming out back in 2010, Easy A is a classic teen comedy led by the ever charismatic and deeply hilarious Stone. Loosely inspired by The Scarlet Letter, Easy A is about Olive, who lies about having sex with one of her friends to keep him from getting bullied. This leads to two things. One, some of her classmates see her as a harlot. Two, some of them are willing to pay her to say she slept with them. It’s a phenomenal coming-of-age film that has a charming lead, and it’d pair perfectly with 10 Things I Hate About You, another classic teen comedy streaming on Disney+.

West Side Story

Wrapping up this list is West Side Story — the Steven Spielberg-directed version from 2021. Based on the stage musical of the same name, this is the second film adaptation of the play, as well as the first musical Spielberg has ever directed. Like the play, this is a tale of two lovers, akin to Romeo & Juliet; however, in this film, the rivalry is not between warring houses. It’s between rival gangs in 1950s New York. The original film version of West Side Story is already beloved, so the bar was high for Spielberg. To no surprise, he exceeds all expectations, delivering a beautiful, vibrant movie full of love and loss.