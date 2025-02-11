Marvel’s Doctor Strange Director Has a New Horror Film Opening This Week (And You Can Watch It at Home)

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has a new horror movie opening this weekend, and those interested in watching it can enjoy it from the comfort of home. Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver, The Gorge is set to premiere this Friday, February 14th. The film is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. While some of Apple’s original movies have received theatrical releases (primarily to qualify for awards consideration), The Gorge is not going to play in multiplexes — even though its premise arguably sounds fitting for a big-screen experience.

The Gorge stars Teller and Taylor-Joy as two operatives who are tasked with guarding opposite sides of the titular gorge, ensuring that nothing comes up to the surface to wreak havoc. For the duration of the mission, which spans a full year, they are forbidden from contacting each other; however, the Gorge trailer highlights the characters attempt to make the best of their situation and find ways to bond before things take a perilous turn. While The Gorge is primarily a horror film, Teller and Taylor-Joy’s dynamic gives it a romantic angle as well.

Derrickson signed on to helm The Gorge back in 2022 after Skydance won what was called a “competitive bidding war” for the script. At the time, the project was billed as a “high-action, genre blending love story.” Shortly after that announcement, Teller was cast as one of the film’s leads.

While Derrickson is perhaps best known for directing 2016’s Doctor Strange, he has extensive experience with horror. Some his notable projects in that genre include Sinister and The Black Phone, the latter of which earned widespread acclaim. While not all of Derrickson’s directorial efforts have been critical darlings, he has demonstrated a knack for staging eerie, suspenseful sequences, which should help The Gorge deliver compelling thrills. His history with big-budget tentpoles should also come into play here, as Teller and Taylor-Joy’s characters are set to encounter mysterious creatures that lurk in the gorge.

Even outside of Marvel, Derrickson has proven to be a solid commercial draw; The Black Phone grossed $161.4 million worldwide, while Sinister brought in $82.5 million (both against small production budgets). That track record makes Apple’s decision to have The Gorge be a streaming exclusive curious, as the film might have done well commercially (especially with the recognizable actors involved). Perhaps The Gorge will find an audience as people look for something to watch at home after seeing Captain America: Brave New World this weekend. Apple is seemingly banking on the film being more successful as a streaming option.

The Gorge marks the beginning of what will be a busy 2025 for Derrickson. The Black Phone 2 is currently scheduled to come out this October. The director recently said the sequel is a “high school coming-of-age movie,” as it sports a sizable time jump to account for the franchise’s child actors aging.