10 Best Star Wars Characters Introduced in The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: A New Hope is the gold standard when it comes to introducing a new galaxy. The settings are unique, the designs are unforgettable, and the characters, whether they look alien or human, have so much going for them. It’s nearly impossible to top the franchise’s first movie, but the one project set in a galaxy far, far away that does it is Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. With introductions out of the way, Episode V jumps right into the action, showing the latest chapter in the conflict between the Empire and the Rebellion. However, the movie still takes the time to introduce some incredible characters that still resonate.

Luke Skywalker and Han Solo usually sit atop Star Wars character rankings, but a few characters who debut in The Empire Strikes Back usually aren’t far behind. In fact, some of them are so iconic that the franchise continues to use them 45 years after their first appearances.

1) Emperor Palpatine

A New Hope makes it pretty obvious that Darth Vader isn’t the one calling the shots. Despite being the most frightening being in the galaxy, even he has a boss, Emperor Palpatine, who appears in hologram form in The Empire Strikes Back. The Sith Lord appears to warn his apprentice about Luke’s growing power, with them agreeing that the Jedi in training must turn to the Dark Side or die.

2) Yoda

As the Empire schemes against Luke, he continues his Jedi training on Dagobah, where he meets the wise Master Yoda. At first, Luke doesn’t get the appeal because the creature in front of him is a bit of a bumbling fool. However, it’s all a test so Yoda can learn more about Luke’s character before dropping the act and passing on all he knows.

3) Lando Calrissian

Han Solo seems like the suavest man in the galaxy in A New Hope, but he loses the title in The Empire Strikes Back when Lando Calrissian arrives. The two aren’t on great terms when Han brings the Millennium Falcon to Cloud City, so Lando wastes no time turning his old friend over to the Empire. Fortunately, he sees the error of his ways and helps Han’s friends escape after things go south.

4) Lobot

Helping Lando with whatever he needs in Cloud City is Lobot, a human who has his fair share of cybernetic upgrades. He doesn’t get a lot to do in The Empire Strikes Back, but when the going gets tough, he pulls out all the stops to ensure the Empire doesn’t get the upper hand against Lando. It’s a real shame he doesn’t return to help the Rebels in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

5) Boba Fett

One character who does play a big role in Return of the Jedi is Boba Fett, whose first canon appearance is in The Empire Strikes Back. Vader reaches out to bounty hunters to help hunt down Han and the rest of the rebels, and Boba is clearly the most formidable. The Sith Lord’s dig at the mercenary about avoiding disintegration is easily one of the movie’s best lines.

6) Dengar

Alongside Boba in the bounty hunter lineup is Dengar, who has seen better days. However, his design makes him stand out, especially because it seems like he’s seen his fair share of battles. That didn’t become canon until years later, but Dengar is still a character to make note of during any The Empire Strikes Back viewing.

7) Bossk

Like Dengar, Bossk lets his appearance do all the talking during his one scene in The Empire Strikes Back. He’s a terrifying lizard creature that strikes fear into the hearts of the Imperials onboard Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer, which says a lot, given how much nasty stuff they get up to.

8) IG-88B

The only character more intimidating than Bossk in The Empire Strikes Back‘s bounty hunter scene is IG-88B. Like every mercenary not named Boba Fett, he doesn’t speak during his first appearance, but he seems like a problem, being a skinny robot that looks to have one purpose: to kill.

9) General Veers

It takes a lot for an Imperial to stand out, as they are a dime a dozen during the original trilogy. General Veers does all he can to make an impact during his first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, leading the Empire’s attack on the rebel base on Hoth. He pulls no punches and forces the Rebellion to run for the hills.

10) Admiral Piett

Admiral Piett just happens to be at the right place at the right time because Vader kills his boss, Admiral Ozzel, and hands him command of his Star Destroyer. Piett takes his promotion in stride, though, getting to work to capture the Millennium Falcon. He’s not successful, of course, but he does a better job than Ozzel.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is streaming on Disney+.

Which of these characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is your favorite? Is there another character you think belongs on this list? Let us know in the comments below!