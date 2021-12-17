Betty White Is About To Turn 100 & Celebrating In Style

Betty White is turning 100 and you can be a part of the celebration. She’s releasing a film available for that wonderful night of January 17th, 2022 called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. Over the course of an hour and 40 minutes, fans can remember all the career highlights including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. (Don’t worry Hot in Cleveland gets its due too.) Other stars will be along for the ride as well with faces like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Jennifer Love Hewitt signed on for the picture. Turning 100 is a big deal and this event definitely fits the bill. 900 theaters across the United States will be playing the movie, so there’s an opportunity to be a part of the fun even if you don’t live in a massive city like Los Angeles or New York City. It’s very cool to see for all the fans out there.

Last year, the star told ET how she was spending her time inside during the quarantine. People absolutely love White and it’s become clear that she appreciates all the well-wishes. (It’s gotten to the point where whenever her name trends on Twitter, there’s an audible sigh of relief.)

She began, “You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

Cinemark and other retailers have described Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration:

“All-new celebration and movie event for Betty White’s 100th Birthday on January 17th. On her 100th birthday, America’s sweetheart shares inside stories of her amazing life and career including The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. This film event is packed with great stories and her funniest moments on screen. Participate in Betty’s actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her. You’ll meet Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Jennifer Love Hewitt and of course, Betty White. A fun party awaits, perfect for every generation to enjoy together”

