As Betty White Approaches 100th Birthday, Fans Demand “National Security Protection”

When January 17, 2022 arrives it will be a special occasion, the 100th birthday of television and comedy legend Betty White. Ahead of her centennial celebration, and the continued collective holding of breath that comes with seeing her name trend on Twitter, some fans have taken to social media to call for her to be given extra protection, perhaps even some help from the federal government. It all started with @HeyokaEmpath01 who tweeted: “Betty White is 99 years old and 3 months away from 100; please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap; we love her,” and other fans quickly agreed as you can see below.

White was previously open about her plans for her 99th birthday, which happened in quarantine earlier this year, revealing to ET at the time: “You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.” For those uanware, The Pet Set was a TV series White created in the 1970s featuring celebrities and their pets with animal-related discussions. The series was released on DVD in February of this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though White has slowed down in terms of acting as she appraoches her 100th birthdya, she previously starred in Hot In Cleveland in the mid-2010s and lent her voice to a character in Toy Story 4 back in 2019.

Cover photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

we love her

Betty White is 99 years old and 3 months away from 100; please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap; we love her. pic.twitter.com/DYIEIVYUuu — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) October 13, 2021

She’s alive and well

https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1448428814707666952

Do we get the day

https://twitter.com/chikkadee/status/1448327930665394185

National treasure

https://twitter.com/LaneBaldwin/status/1448456822680010752

She brings us sunshine

https://twitter.com/krisikaye5/status/1448414868395200513

Protect her

https://twitter.com/BOSTONIAN4LYFE/status/1448413860080365568

PROTECT HER

https://twitter.com/eliana_phones/status/1448508965919277061

She’s made it this far