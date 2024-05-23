Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Plot Details Turn up the Heat on a Conspiracy

The heat is back on in Beverly Hills Cop IV.

Netflix released a new trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, featuring Eddie Murphy's return in the title role as Detroit detective Axel Foley. The franchise's first installment in 30 years — which premieres July 3 — reunites Murphy with original Beverly Hills Cop co-stars Judge Reinhold (as Lt. Billy Rosewood), John Ashton (as the retired Sgt. John Taggart), Bronson Pinchot (as Serge), and Paul Reiser (as Det. Jeffrey Friedman). Along for the ride are franchise newcomers Taylour Paige (Hit the Floor) as Axel's adult daughter, Jane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) as Axel's new partner, Detective Bobby Abbott, and '80s icon Kevin Bacon (Footloose) as Beverly Hills PD Captain Cade Grant.

The plot synopsis states, "Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

"This isn't my first time in Beverly Hills," Axel tells Abbott in the just-released trailer as Abbott points out his misadventures in '84, '87, and '94. When his old friend Billy Rosewood finds himself in trouble with heavily-armed baddies, his disappearance brings Axel back to the 90210.

Mark Molloy makes his feature directorial debut with the new movie, which is produced by Murphy and 1984's Beverly Hills Cop and 1987's Beverly Hills Cop II producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

"Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he's the same Axel Foley," Bruckheimer told Netflix's Tudum. "He's still on the streets. He's still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye."

And while Axel is no stranger to the Beverly Hills beat, Bruckheimer notes that the 90210 has changed as much as the titlular cop. "Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills," he said of Murphy's Axel. "He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive." Molloy added, "As we were scouting going from Detroit to Beverly Hills, the cultural contrast that made Axel a fish out of water in the eighties still is so vivid. They might just be the two most opposite places in America."

The new Beverly Hills Cop movie premieres on Netflix on July 3, nearly a full 40 years after the original hit theaters.