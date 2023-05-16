Big George Foreman: Explore the Champ's Job Corps Origins in Extended Clip (Exclusive)

George Foreman remains one of the biggest names in the history of boxing, but not all champions know exactly how their decisions in life will come from chance encounters that bring life-changing ramifications, as evidenced in an extended clip from Big George Foreman. The extended clip chronicles how it was Foreman enlisting in the Job Corps that first put him on a path that collided with Doc Broadus, who served not only as his boxing coach, but also as a mentor, leading Foreman to become the icon we know today. You can check out the exclusive, extended clip above and watch Big George Foreman on Premium Video on Demand now.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr. from a story by Dan Gordon and Frank Baldwin & George Tillman Jr, and a screenplay by Baldwin & Tillman, the film stars Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Foreman and also stars Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman's trainer and mentor Doc Broadus.

In the decades since his boxing debut, Foreman has earned a following for a number of reasons, whether that be from his athletic accomplishments, his public image, or even from his endorsement of kitchen appliances. Star Davis previously detailed the experience of embodying the beloved figure and the pressures that came with it.

"It's a lot of pressure and, and, make no mistake, Mr. Foreman can still knock you out," Davis previously joked with ComicBook.com. "It's a lot of pressure, but I felt a big responsibility because I felt like this was a story that needed to be told because Mr. Foreman's story had just been bypassed for so long, you know, and when I read his autobiographies and I looked at all the footage that I could find on Mr. Foreman, I thought it was miraculous that this individual had such an incredible and impressive life."

Big George Foreman is out now on PVOD.

