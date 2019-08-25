Watch Bill & Ted 3 Wrap Production

That’s a wrap on the third adventure of Ted Logan and Bill Preston. Co-writer Ed Solomon posted a video from the set Bill & Ted Face the Music. The video shows the film’s crew celebrating the end of production. Take a look above.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third sci-fi comedy film to follow the misadventures of the Wyld Stallyns. Dean Parisot directs the film from a screenplay by Solomon and Chris Matheson. The film is the long-awaited follow-up to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its sequel, 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to reprise their roles as Ted and Bill, respectively.

In the new film, a traveler from the future visits Bill and Ted, who are now living typical, middle-aged lives. The visitor needs the Wyld Stallyns to write a song that can save all life on Earth. To do so, Bill and Ted seek aid from their families and their friends.

That includes Bill and Ted’s daughters. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Ted’s daughter Billie. Samara Weaving plays Bill’s daughter, Thea. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Weaving revealed she’d never seen the first two Bill & Ted movies before she was cast in the sequel.

“I read the audition out loud to my fiance, I didn’t know of Bill and Ted, I grew up overseas and I don’t think my parents had ever seen it either because I wasn’t born when they came out,” Weaving shared with ComicBook.com. “But my fiance leapt to his feet and started doing the classic Bill and Ted impersonation and we watched all the movies five times and I fell in love with those characters.

“I thought they were so innocent and, at this time, politically and emotionally, I think we made a really fun film. It has such a heart to it. They really see the best in everyone.”

Weaving also said that Billie and Thea aren’t so different from their fathers. “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Weaving said. “It was quite intimidating playing the daughter of Bill, because you’re watching them and they’re so good at it. They’re very much different in a lot of ways. Preparing the voice and the way they move was a lot of fun. But they’re right in front of you, so you really wanna make them proud, to make Alex and Keanu think that we can pull it off. And I hope we did. It’s so much pressure. Because I know a lot of fans have a lot of anticipation about it.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music opens in scheduled to open in theaters on August 21, 2020.