X-Files, Charmed Actor Billy Drago Dies at 73

Billy Drago, a prolific character actor best known for his roles in The Untouchables, Pale Rider, and Charmed, has passed away. According to a new report from Variety, Drago died on Monday, June 24th, in Los Angeles of complications from a stroke. The actor was 73 years old.

Drago, whose father was Native American actor and director William Eugene Burrows Sr., was born William Eugene Burrows in 1946. The actor reportedly took his grandmother’s maiden name as a stage name, to avoid confusion with other actors. Before officially becoming an actor, Drago served as a stuntman at Boot Hill and a radio host.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Drago’s acting career officially began in the late 1970s, in films such as No Other Love, Windwalker, and Cutter’s Way and television series such as Walker Texas Ranger and Hill Street Blues.

Drago got a slew of recognition in the late 1980s, for his role as henchman Frank Nitti in The Untouchables. In 1999, he began playing the demon Barbas on the original Charmed, and his character became so popular that he reprised his role in six additional episodes across the show’s run.

Later in his life, Drago’s filmography included a lot in the horror space, such as The Hills Have Eyes, Children of the Corn: Genesis, and The X-Files. He also appeared in the Masters of Horror episode “Imprint”, which was pulled from television due to “disturbing content”.

Drago married actress Silvana Gallardo in 1980, up until her death in 2012. He is survived by his son Darren E. Burrows, who appeared Northern Exposure and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.