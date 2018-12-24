‘Bird Box’ Director Says It’s Very Different From ‘A Quiet Place’

With an abundant amount of comparisons popping up between Bird Box and A Quiet Place, the former’s director has officially addressed the issue.

Spoilers for Bird Box follow! You’ve been warned!

When Netflix dropped Bird Box, the Sandra Bullock lead post-apocalyptic thriller flick introduced a world where using your eyes outside of a safe place with prompt and immediate death. Meanwhile, earlier this year, A Quiet Place offered up a story in which making any sort of noise will immediately attract a vicious monster which kills victims in an instant. According to Bird Box director Susanne Bier, the films are still quite different.

“No, no, no. We were shooting [in April 2018] when we had heard of A Quiet Place and we were almost finished editing when it came out,” Bier said. “I think also what is one of the reasons why it keeps being compared to is … yes, they are post-apocalyptic thrillers, both of them, but more relevant is that they both have female protagonists, and so few movies with female protagonists. And mothers. So they kind of tend to be compared. I think A Quiet Place is a great movie, but they’re very different.”

Yes, they are different, in the sense that a different bodily sense gets you killed in their respective post-apocalyptic worlds! From the jump, Bier was on board with the film. “I got told that I should read the script relatively fast because it was something which could happen pretty fast, and Sandra Bullock was interested in starring,” Bier explained. “She and I met a few times and talked about working together. I got very interested in it. There was something really compelling about her playing that sort of woman who is not particularly accessible. She’s brutal, she’s harsh, she doesn’t talk nicely to the kids, but she wants to then to survive at any price, and I felt that her playing that part would just be really interesting. So I read it and expressed my interest and then at the same time it kind of moved from one of the studios to Netflix and then it happened very fast.”

Bird Box is now available on Netflix.

(via Polygon)