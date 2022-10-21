Black Adam Almost Didn't Show SPOILER's Face





Black Adam's big cameo almost featured a faceless version of a DC Comics hero. Cinematographer Lawrence Sher told The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast that Henry Cavill's return as Superman was far from a sure thing. In fact, his face didn't make it into the post credits scene until late in the game. Sher said, "If we can get Henry to be in it, then we'll figure that out on a future date." Of course, Dwayne Johnson had been pushing for the established Superman to appear as the hero for a while. Jaume Collet-Serra also did some arguing for the star as well. The cinematographer also remembered how the director approached such a tricky situation.

"Let's just quickly take this throne room set that we were working in… We're going to create something for Dwayne to walk into… And we're going to shoot it in like 10 minutes," Sher remembered. "Watching an actor come out of a full silhouette into that, was actually goosebumps. 'Wow, this is 100 percent going to work. Now they need to figure out if they can get the guy with the head to be there."

How Does This Reveal Affect the DC Universe Going Forward?

The Rock talked to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about the future of the DC Cinematic Universe. A lot of fans wouldn't mind seeing Superman have a brawl with Black Adam. "I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don't know if that's the way to go," Johnson said. "And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will... as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We'll let that lead us."

"We can't go right there right away." he added. "Now we've gotten to a great place where we've delivered for the audience. And when I say 'we're listening to the audience,' they know we mean it. And when we say, 'we're building up the DC Universe,' we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, 'welcome home,' you know who I'm talking about."

