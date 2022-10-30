Black Adam Crosses $100 Million in Second Weekend Win at the Box Office

1. Black Adam (Photo: dc) Week Two

Weekend: $27.7 million

$27.7 million Total: $111.1 million

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. prevnext

2. Ticket to Paradise Week Two

Weekend: $10 million

$10 million Total: $33.7 million

A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo. prevnext

3. Prey for the Devil (Photo: Lionsgate) Opening Weekend

Total: $7.02 million The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who's possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Daniel Stamm directed Prey for the Devil from a screenplay written by Robert Zappia. The movie stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen, and Ben Cross. prevnext

4. Smile (Photo: Paramount) Week Five

Weekend: $5.05 million

$5.05 million Total: $92.3 million

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Parker Finn directed Smile, expanding on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. prevnext

6. Till (Photo: United Artists Releasing) Week Three

Weekend: $2.8 million

$2.8 million Total: $3.6 million The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Chinonye Chukwu directed Till from a screenplay she co-wrote with Michael Reilly, and Keith Beauchamp. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg. prevnext

7. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Week Four

Weekend: $2.83 million

$2.83 million Total: $32.56 million

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from a screenplay by William Davies, based on the children's books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. It stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman. prevnext

8. Terrifier 2 (Photo: Iconic) Week Four

Weekend: $1.8 million

$1.8 million Total: $7.7 million

In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed The Woman King from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, based on a story she wrote with Maria Bello. The film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega. prevnext

9. The Woman King (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Seven

Weekend: $1.11 million

$1.11 million Total: $64.5 million

In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed The Woman King from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, based on a story she wrote with Maria Bello. The film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega. prevnext