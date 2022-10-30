Black Adam Crosses $100 Million in Second Weekend Win at the Box Office
After already handing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading, Black Adam will cross $100 million domestically to win its second weekend at the box office during an otherwise uneventful Halloween weekend. The film will earn $27.7 million in its second frame, which brings its domestic box office total to $111.1 million. The film has a B+ CinemaScore, and there's a wide gap between critics and audiences on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation site, with only 40% of critics giving Black Adam a positive review, a "rotten" aggregate score. However, 90% of audience members who chose to review the film on the site awarded it a positive rating. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."
ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine saw Black Adam as a first step in writing the DC Universe's ship. In his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the film, he writes, "Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."
Also at the box office this weekend, George Clooney and Julia Roberts' romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise hangs onto second place, horror flicks Prey for the Devil, Halloween Ends, and Smile round out the top five during the peak of the spooky season, while Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The Woman King hang on their spots in the top 10. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.
1. Black Adam
- Week Two
- Weekend: $27.7 million
-
Total: $111.1 million
In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.
Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.prevnext
2. Ticket to Paradise
- Week Two
- Weekend: $10 million
-
Total: $33.7 million
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.prevnext
3. Prey for the Devil
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $7.02 million
The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who's possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier.
Daniel Stamm directed Prey for the Devil from a screenplay written by Robert Zappia. The movie stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen, and Ben Cross.prevnext
4. Smile
- Week Five
- Weekend: $5.05 million
-
Total: $92.3 million
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
Parker Finn directed Smile, expanding on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.prevnext
6. Till
- Week Three
- Weekend: $2.8 million
- Total: $3.6 million
The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.
Chinonye Chukwu directed Till from a screenplay she co-wrote with Michael Reilly, and Keith Beauchamp. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg.prevnext
7. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
- Week Four
- Weekend: $2.83 million
-
Total: $32.56 million
When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.
Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from a screenplay by William Davies, based on the children's books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. It stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.prevnext
8. Terrifier 2
- Week Four
- Weekend: $1.8 million
-
Total: $7.7 million
In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life.
Gina Prince-Bythewood directed The Woman King from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, based on a story she wrote with Maria Bello. The film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.prevnext
9. The Woman King
- Week Seven
- Weekend: $1.11 million
-
Total: $64.5 million
In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life.
Gina Prince-Bythewood directed The Woman King from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, based on a story she wrote with Maria Bello. The film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.prevnext
10. Tár0comments
- Week Four
- Weekend: $1.04 million
- Total: $2.84 million
Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia's adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.
Todd Field wrote and direct Tár. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong.prev