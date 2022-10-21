Ticket to Paradise Trailer Starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts Released

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are two of the biggest names in Hollywood and they're about to team up again. The two stars are best known for working together in Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve and they reunited back in 2016 for Amazon's Money Monster. Roberts also appeared in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in 2002, which was the first feature to be directed by Clooney. Now, they're starring in Ticket to Paradise, which follows exes who try to stop their daughter from repeating their romantic mistakes. Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the romantic comedy earlier today.

"For better or for worse. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in #TicketToParadise. In Theaters this October," Universal captioned the YouTube video. Ticket to Paradise was directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) who also penned the script alongside Daniel Pipski. In addition to Clooney and Roberts, the movie stars Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo. You can check out the trailer below:

During a recent interview with Variety, Roberts talked about the movie and joked about its potential to be "terrible."

"Christ. I knew this would come up. Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready? [She puts on a big smile.] George, isn't he great!?," Roberts replied when Variety asked about Ticket to Paradise. "It is a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible.' I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."

You can read the official description for Ticket to Paradise here: "Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures, and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances."

Ticket to Paradise is scheduled to be released on October 21st.