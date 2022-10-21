Black Adam Kept Secrets From Cast Member Mo Amer

Warner Bros. Discovery may be in the news a lot lately due to newly appointed CEO David Zaslav's risky decisions. Zaslav has opted to cancel several films including two DC Films projects Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Most projects that are in post-production or hitting theaters are safe like Blue Beetle and Black Adam. The latter of the bunch will hit theaters this week but has some very mixed reactions from critics. Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson alongside costars like Sarah Shahi and Mo Amer. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, the actors revealed if the studio kept secrets about their roles from them.

"Not really." Shahi revealed, to which Amer replied. "Wait, what, hold on, what did you, what did you- I knew nothing!"

"There was some, there not, like, everything- Like, the scripts were obviously constantly shifting and changing, and day to day was different, like, what's going on? Like, it was some, of course, some secrecy knowing that it's a DC Universe film with that, But I know, I think my character name wasn't even out until recently, so, yeah," Amer continued. "So, there was a little bit. There was definitely a little bit of that going on, and just understanding what direction we're gonna go in, and how's it gonna feel and... It always just added to the excitement, quite honestly. I'm a really spontaneous human being, so I just loved any moment that would happen, I'd just be excited for it."

"Karim, I feel like, is the humanity, the conscience of Black Adam. He definitely doesn't want anything to do with it, but understands this is the right thing to do, and he supports his family a hundred percent. I describe him as a bear, you know, he looks warm and cuddly and sweet, but if you mess with his family, he'll just annihilate everybody in his way. And he actually loves it, and revels in it, although he pretends that he doesn't. He would prefer to just chill, hibernate, and watch westerns, no doubt, and occasionally make some cool contraptions out of his van, but certainly, certainly don't mess with him because he's very, very protective, and ultimately, he'll give his own life for his family." Amer added.

Black Adam will star Dwayne Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Loved Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

The film will exclusively hit theaters on October 21, 2022!

What do you think of his comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!