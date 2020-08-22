Black Adam Poster Shared By BossLogic Featuring Dwayne Johnson

✖

DC FanDome is currently taking place and will feature a panel dedicated to Black Adam later today. Yesterday, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock AKA Black Adam took to Instagram to share the first look of his character ahead of today's event. In honor of DC FanDome, fan-favorite artist BossLogic created their own Black Adam poster, which is getting us extra excited to see whatever content comes out of the movie's highly-anticipated panel this evening.

"#BlackAdam #themaninblack @TheRock #DCFanDome," @BossLogic shared with a teaser poster that reads, "I said it first." You can check out the cool artwork below:

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson told fans of his involvement in the project earlier this year. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off today with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus some special surprises. We'll also be seeing big news and first looks from The Suicide Squad and The Batman later today. In addition to Black Adam, titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. The schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Black Adam is currently set for release on December 22, 2021, though it's unclear if that will change due to coronavirus-related production delays. Are you excited for The Rock to play Black Adam? What did you think of BossLogic's poster? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The DC FanDome Black Adam panel is taking place tonight at 6:10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.