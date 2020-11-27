Black Beauty Trailer Released by Disney+

The classic tale of Black Beauty is coming to Disney+ later this month, and the streaming service has finally released the first trailer for the film. A new, live-action film adaptation of Black Beauty was purchased by Disney earlier this year, with the intention of distributing it on the Disney+ platform. The film arrives on November 27th, and fans can now check out the first look at what the movie has in store. You can watch the full Black Beauty trailer in the video above!

Disney announced that it had acquired the rights to the completed Black Beauty film back in July, a move that made sense given the current entertainment landscape. Smaller movies likely don't have a home in theaters for a while, so streaming services have been making moves to bolster their original content rosters. Black Beauty was produced by Constantin Films and JB Pictures, and it will debut exclusively on Disney+.

Mackenzie Foy stars in the film as the lead character Jo Green, a 17-year-old girl who is grieving over the loss of her parents. Her life ends up intertwining with that of an American mustang that was captured and taken from her family. The two develop a close bond as they spend more time together, and realize how similar their stories actually are. Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet voices Beauty.

Black Beauty also stars Iain Glen and Claire Forlani. It's written and directed by Ashley Avis. Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer produced the film, with Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters, and Jon Brown serving as executive producers. Dylan Tarason is the film's co-producer and Genevieve Hofmeyr is the South African producer.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Black Beauty on Disney+:

"In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life."

Are you looking forward to checking out Black Beauty on Disney+ later this month? Let us know in the comments!