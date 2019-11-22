Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Marvel and DC Superhero Movies

Black Friday deals for 2019 include low prices on this year’s Marvel Studios hits Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel, deals on DC Comics blockbusters Aquaman and Wonder Woman, and lower-than-ever prices on Sony Pictures’ Venom and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Other cheaply priced movies include Logan, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Justice League, Titans: The Complete First Season, The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season and more.

Walmart will offer multiple 2019 superhero titles on 4K Ultra HD priced at $7.96, including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Best Buy will offer these same titles on 4K priced at $13, as part of a selection that also includes Logan, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Brightburn and Hellboy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A complete list of Black Friday 2019 superhero movie and TV deals at Best Buy, Target and Walmart follows:

Walmart $3.96

Aquaman (DVD)

Walmart $5.96

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Blu-ray)

Walmart $7.96

Aquaman 4K

Avengers: Endgame 4K

Justice League 4K

Shazam! 4K

Spider-Man: Far From Home 4K

Suicide Squad 4K

Venom 4K

Wonder Woman 4K

X-Men: Dark Phoenix 4K

Walmart $9.96

Flash: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray

Titans: The Complete First Season Blu-ray





Best Buy $3.99

Justice League Blu-ray

Suicide Squad Blu-ray

Best Buy $5.99

Aquaman Blu-ray

Batman: Hush Blu-ray

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blu-ray

Deadpool 2 Blu-ray

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five Blu-ray

Logan Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray

Wonder Woman Blu-ray

Best Buy $7.99

Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray

Captain Marvel Blu-ray

Hellboy (2019) Blu-ray

Reign of the Supermen Blu-ray

Shazam! Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans Blu-ray

Venom Blu-ray

Best Buy $9.99

Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season Blu-ray

Gotham: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray

The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Blu-ray



Batman Begins 4K

Hellboy (2004) 4K

Justice League 4K

The Dark Knight 4K

The Dark Knight Rises 4K

Wonder Woman 4K

Best Buy $12.99

Brightburn 4K

Deadpool 4K

Deadpool 2 4K

Hellboy (2019) 4K

Logan 4K

Shazam! 4K

Spider-Man: Far From Home 4K

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 4K

Venom 4K

X-Men: Dark Phoenix 4K

Target $6

Aquaman Blu-ray

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray

Venom Blu-ray

Target $9

Justice League Blu-ray

Shazam! Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray

Venom 4K

Target $15

Avengers: Endgame DVD