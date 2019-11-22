Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Marvel and DC Superhero Movies

Black Friday deals for 2019 include low prices on this year’s Marvel Studios hits Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel, deals on DC Comics blockbusters Aquaman and Wonder Woman, and lower-than-ever prices on Sony Pictures’ Venom and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Other cheaply priced movies include Logan, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Justice League, Titans: The Complete First Season, The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season and more.
Walmart will offer multiple 2019 superhero titles on 4K Ultra HD priced at $7.96, including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Best Buy will offer these same titles on 4K priced at $13, as part of a selection that also includes Logan, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Brightburn and Hellboy.
A complete list of Black Friday 2019 superhero movie and TV deals at Best Buy, Target and Walmart follows:
Walmart $3.96
Aquaman (DVD)
Walmart $5.96
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Blu-ray)
Walmart $7.96
Aquaman 4K
Avengers: Endgame 4K
Justice League 4K
Shazam! 4K
Spider-Man: Far From Home 4K
Suicide Squad 4K
Venom 4K
Wonder Woman 4K
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 4K
Walmart $9.96
Flash: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray
Titans: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Best Buy $3.99
Justice League Blu-ray
Suicide Squad Blu-ray
Best Buy $5.99
Aquaman Blu-ray
Batman: Hush Blu-ray
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blu-ray
Deadpool 2 Blu-ray
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five Blu-ray
Logan Blu-ray
Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray
Wonder Woman Blu-ray
Best Buy $7.99
Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray
Captain Marvel Blu-ray
Hellboy (2019) Blu-ray
Reign of the Supermen Blu-ray
Shazam! Blu-ray
Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans Blu-ray
Venom Blu-ray
Best Buy $9.99
Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season Blu-ray
Gotham: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray
The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray
X-Men: Dark Phoenix Blu-ray
Batman Begins 4K
Hellboy (2004) 4K
Justice League 4K
The Dark Knight 4K
The Dark Knight Rises 4K
Wonder Woman 4K
Best Buy $12.99
Brightburn 4K
Deadpool 4K
Deadpool 2 4K
Hellboy (2019) 4K
Logan 4K
Shazam! 4K
Spider-Man: Far From Home 4K
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 4K
Venom 4K
X-Men: Dark Phoenix 4K
Target $6
Aquaman Blu-ray
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters Blu-ray
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray
Venom Blu-ray
Target $9
Justice League Blu-ray
Shazam! Blu-ray
Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray
Venom 4K
Target $15
Avengers: Endgame DVD