Black Friday Movie About Disgruntled Toy Store Employees To Star Bruce Campbell, Michael Jai White And Devon Sawa

Black Friday is the time of year where some of the biggest deals for consumers reside, and it's also the thing of nightmares at times for those who have to work the holiday at retailers across the nation as people flood in trying to save money on big purchases. Now the experience is being turned into a movie courtesy of director Casey Tebo, and it will feature Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Michael Jai White (Spawn), and Devon Sawa (Final Destination), as well as Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, and Stephen Peck. The script was written by Andy Greskoviak, and it will start shooting in Boston soon (via Deadline).

Black Friday revolves around a group of disgruntled toy store employees who ready themselves to survive the litany of holiday shoppers flocking into their store. Things take a crazy turn when a mysterious alien parasite infects them and sends them on a murderous rampage.

It all makes for a Black Friday experience that no one is going to forget, though it's unclear if it's going to skew more towards comedy or horror. Tebo's directorial background is tied to mostly music projects and documentaries, as he's worked on Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb, Barely Legal (the Weed documentary), Black Veil Brides: Live in Los Angeles and several episodes of CMT Crossroads.

With Campbell in the cast, it would seem there will be at least a few humorous moments, though as we saw in Sawa's Final Destination, it doesn't have to a be a comedy to produce a few humorous moments.

Campbell's recent work includes The Last Kids on Earth, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, and Ash vs Evil Dead, and his newest project will feature him as President Richard Nixon in a film titled 18 1/2. As for Sawa, recent projects in post-production are Hunter Hunter, Death Rider in the House of Vampires, and Hunt for Me. White is also staying busy, voicing the character of Bronze Tiger in Batman: Soul of the Dragon and appearing in several upcoming projects like The Commando, The Hit, and Red 48.

Are you excited for the Black Friday movie? Let us know in the comments!