Black Panther Concept Art Revealed by Marvel Studios

Now under two years away from a sequel, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) is the star of a billion-dollar Marvel Studios franchise. Though we likely won't see the character again until 2022, longtime Marvel Studios visual development artist Andy Park has released some of the earliest pieces of concept art for the character, some of which were created before the character debuted in Captain America: Civil War.

In total, Park posted four different pieces on his Instagram page Monday morning. The first one is a design that's very similar to the suit used in the Civil War. Another piece shows the gold-lined suit T'Chaka wore in Black Panther flashbacks while the other two are far from what we've seen before. One of the pieces includes some blue-ish hues while another has some leopard vibes, including pointier ears, looking very similar to a Batman cowl.

"Faces fo the Black Panther! These are some of the concepts I did for his 1st appearance in Captain America: Civil War & the groundbreaking Black Panther film," Park writes. "I love seeing the impact these films had on so many people. I can't wait for his next film! #wakandaforever #blackpanther #conceptart"

At one point, there had been rumors circulating online that Boseman's Wakandan king could face off once again against Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has since debunked those notions as nothing but rumors. "Pure rumor," Feige revealed to BET last year about Killmonger's return.

"The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie," Feige explained. "It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks."

Black Panther 2 is currently set for release May 6, 2022.

