Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deleted Scenes Teased by Producer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into the largest film franchise Hollywood has ever seen. Marvel Studios has been able to gross over $27 billion around the world, largely due to its ability to strenuously test pictures before their release, implementing rounds of additional photography to help make each project resonate with as many movie-goers as possible. Because of the constantly fluctuating editing that takes place on the movies until they release, there are always bound to be a handful of deleted scenes on each film or series the outfit releases.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is no different, with Nate Moore suggesting there could be upwards of 10 deleted scenes the outfit may release when the film hits home media or Disney+. "More than two, less than 10? No, there's some great stuff," the producer told Collider when asked how many deleted scenes there were. "A lot of characters have scenes that are great scenes that the movie just couldn't bear. It's already a relatively long movie, and we wanted to make sure the movie felt as focused as it could, while doing as much as it's doing. But there are some deleted scenes that are really cool."

Is there a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director's Cut?

According to Moore, a Director's Cut does, in fact, exist even though it will likely never see the light of day.

"There's some from the Director's Cut that didn't make it forward. There's some that we played with for a long time, and screened, and screened multiple times," Moore added. "We're notorious for tinkering a lot in editorial and trying things. Ryan, by the way, is as well. So, things are in, things are out. 'What about this over here?' So, some are closer to completion, some are pretty raw."

When asked about a potential Director's Cut release, Moore quickly shot the idea down.

"We've typically resisted that, and I think we'll continue to because we like to think we and the filmmakers landed on what the movie should be. So, I don't know that we'll ever assemble it – I'll never say never," the producer concluded. "I don't think we'll assemble it into a longer Director's Cut. But certainly, I think there's ways to get those scenes out there in the world without building an extended edition."

Now in theaters, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) as they fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.