Netflix Must Get These 2 Things Right With Its Biggest Upcoming KPop Demon Hunters Release (Not the Sequel)

Netflix must get two things right with its biggest upcoming KPop Demon Hunters release — and no, I’m not talking about the sequel. A year after its debut, KPop Demon Hunters is still sparking excitement through everything from merch and collabs to the promise of more releases. KPop Demon Hunters 2 is among the most-anticipated follow-ups to the 2025 film, though it’s unlikely to be here until 2029 (via Variety). There’s another massive addition to the franchise coming sooner, however, and it promises to keep the hype surrounding Netflix’s hit alive in the interim.

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It’s likely to become as big of a deal as the second movie, but it will need to nail two details to see the same level of success. Being attached to the franchise will undoubtedly ensure fans come out in droves, even if it doesn’t get these things right. However, if the KPop Demon Hunters world tour does pull off these two feats, it will cement itself as one of the strongest spinoffs of the animated film — and potentially prompt a second go-round when the sequel finally arrives.

KPop Demon Hunters’ World Tour Is Its Biggest Upcoming Event Besides the Sequel

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it would collaborate with AEG Presents to bring KPop Demon Hunters on a global tour — and although we know little about the event, it’s easily one of the most exciting additions to the franchise coming down the pike. Not only will this concert give fans the opportunity to connect and celebrate the film, but it will keep the momentum going during the lengthy wait for a sequel. KPop Demon Hunters’ songs are some of the most iconic parts of Netflix’s movie, taking it from a fun animated romp to a more viral sensation. Kids and adults alike will no doubt enjoy belting them at a concert, an experience that will more thoroughly immerse them in HUNTR/X’s world.

It’s not yet clear where the KPop Demon Hunters tour is headed, and performers have yet to be announced. But if Netflix is smart, it will make sure to get two details right when it comes to the event. These could make or break the concert, and a successful run will benefit the streamer in its efforts to turn KPop Demon Hunters into a larger franchise.

Netflix Needs to Bring Back the Actual Singers to Perform as HUNTR/X During Its World Tour

If the KPop Demon Hunters world tour hopes to succeed, the first thing it needs to do is utilize the original singers from the film. EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami provide the vocals for Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, respectively, and they all contribute to the success of KPop Demon Hunters‘ hit songs. Other singers can technically perform in their stead, but it just won’t sound the same as the original movie. This could take world tour attendees out of the event or dissuade them from going altogether. If Netflix is trying to replicate the experience of seeing HUNTR/X live, it needs to commit to that and bring the real girl band along.

Of course, this could also mean bringing the vocal talent behind the Saja Boys on tour. The presence of talent like Andrew Choi (Jinu’s vocals), Neckwav (Abby’s vocals), Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, and Danny Chung would make performances of “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” that much better. Unfortunately, it might be difficult to gather all the stars from the Netflix film for the tour. Even having some of them there would make the event feel more connected to the film it’s based on, though. It’s a huge detail that Netflix must get right. On top of that, the streamer must ensure their performances are widely accessible after.

KPop Demon Hunters’ World Tour Needs to Stream on Netflix When It’s Done

Image Courtesy of Netflix

In addition to bringing the vocalists from KPop Demon Hunters on the world tour, Netflix needs to record the concert and release it on its platform after. A simultaneous debut is unlikely, as it could disincentivize viewers from buying tickets and attending the in-person concert. However, the show won’t be accessible to everyone. Depending on its locations, some fans might be too far to participate in the excitement. Schedules and budgets won’t necessarily align with the upcoming shows, either. Still, Netflix can make it available to everyone after the fact.

Bringing the KPop Demon Hunters world tour to Netflix once it’s done would allow all fans to enjoy the magic. It’s something that’s been done with in-person performances before. For example, Disney+ streamed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on its platform, as well as a recording of Broadway’s Hamilton. Doing this would enable Netflix to capitalize on the hype surrounding the tour twice. It’s a win-win for the streamer, so hopefully, it realizes as much.

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