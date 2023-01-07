Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Script Released Online

Marvel Studios recently released their final film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it was eventful to say the least. Wakanda Forever revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) takes over the mantle of Black Panther in the MCU and has created a new heart shaped herb which gives her all of the abilities that come with it. The film also introduces us to Riri Williams / Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor the Sub Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). Director Ryan Coogler's story went in a particularly different direction after the death of Chadwick Boseman, but he crafted a masterful script. If you ever wanted to read the script for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now's your chance. Deadline has released the full script for the film online that you can read here.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

