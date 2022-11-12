Marvel Fans Stunned by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Opening Scene

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's opening credits had a lot of Marvel fans stunned. The intro to the movie says goodbye to Chadwick Boseman and King T'Challa. After a harrowing sequence with Shuri and Queen Ramonda, the usual Marvel Studios fanfare is completely absent. Most theaters have reported shocked silence as the audience just sits through iconic moments with the former Black Panther. It's a touching sentiment, and far more real than the eerie quiet during Infinity War's most wild scene. A lot of theater-goers weren't expecting the tribute to hit quite as hard. But, they appreciated the choice by Ryan Coogler and the creative team. Hear what other fans have to say down below!

"[Chadwick] was basically there to bring life to the character, but what Chad was also doing was he was protecting us before we were even a thing," Coogler explained during the official Black Panther podcast for Marvel. "He was on set, advocating for what Wakanda should be. He was having very, very difficult conversations, conversations that are not easy to have. What is T'Challa going to sound like...he was in there having very difficult conversations with the most prolific, most powerful studio in the world. He was having hard conversations about what Wakanda was going to be, and those conversations relied on his talent."

My entire theater was completely silent during the opening Marvel Studios logo of #BlackPanther Wakanda Forever. So powerful! pic.twitter.com/7zZrlrzp5m — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) November 11, 2022

Were you shocked by the intro? Let us know in the comments down below!