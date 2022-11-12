Marvel Fans Stunned by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Opening Scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's opening credits had a lot of Marvel fans stunned. The intro to the movie says goodbye to Chadwick Boseman and King T'Challa. After a harrowing sequence with Shuri and Queen Ramonda, the usual Marvel Studios fanfare is completely absent. Most theaters have reported shocked silence as the audience just sits through iconic moments with the former Black Panther. It's a touching sentiment, and far more real than the eerie quiet during Infinity War's most wild scene. A lot of theater-goers weren't expecting the tribute to hit quite as hard. But, they appreciated the choice by Ryan Coogler and the creative team. Hear what other fans have to say down below!
"[Chadwick] was basically there to bring life to the character, but what Chad was also doing was he was protecting us before we were even a thing," Coogler explained during the official Black Panther podcast for Marvel. "He was on set, advocating for what Wakanda should be. He was having very, very difficult conversations, conversations that are not easy to have. What is T'Challa going to sound like...he was in there having very difficult conversations with the most prolific, most powerful studio in the world. He was having hard conversations about what Wakanda was going to be, and those conversations relied on his talent."
My entire theater was completely silent during the opening Marvel Studios logo of #BlackPanther Wakanda Forever. So powerful! pic.twitter.com/7zZrlrzp5m— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) November 11, 2022
Were you shocked by the intro? Let us know in the comments down below!
Don't see it all the time
prevnext
I legitimately might be dehydrated from crying so much during Wakanda Forever.— Titi (@TrinaSabinz) November 12, 2022
Bitch I ain’t never cried during the fucking logo opening before 😭
Straight up
prevnext
Slight Wakanda Forever spoilers:
A lot of people like to overuse the phrase "you can hear a pin drop"
When I tell you, once the Marvel Studios opening was happening, I never in my entire life experienced such silence in a room full of people. I legit heard my heart beat.— GP | Smelee Hell Bot (@MeleeHellBot) November 11, 2022
Completely shook
prevnext
I’ve never witnessed silence in a theater like last night during the opening of wakanda forever. chills like I’ve never felt— emily🌿 (@secrettunnelyah) November 11, 2022
No Joke
prevnext
🚨Spoiler alert 🚨— JonnyLeTran5 (@JonnyLeTran5) November 11, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
Me after watching the opening scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 🥺😢 #Marvel #MarvelStudios #BlackPantherWakandaForever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/egYrTXprfv
Strong opening
prevnext
the opening half hour of Wakanda Forever might just be my favourite piece of marvel media ever.— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) November 11, 2022
But very seriously
prevnext
slight #WakandaForever spoilers:
//
//
me in the theater to t'challa during that opening scene in wakanda forever: pic.twitter.com/uppgKqoYuD— n 💫 ceo of han "leias concubine" solo (@skyswalkerleia) November 12, 2022
So much love
prevnext
A movie dedicated to our king, Chadwick 🖤
A beautiful movie to mark our final farewell to our king. It's tells us to stop mourning his passing & keep moving on, cause the Black Panther will always live & his legacy will always remains.
8/10 🔥🔥🔥#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/LlZdDvsoCU— Pacarnya Mina | WAKANDA FOREVER 🫡 (@phantaminum1809) November 9, 2022
Just amazing
prev
Only Chadwick Boseman in the opening credits for #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/I37wRAz2k4— Khaled Abdallah (@khaled74) November 11, 2022