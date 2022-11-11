Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has MCU Fans Discussing Marvel Studios Phase 4
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has MCU Phase 4 as the current crop of movies come to a close. Ryan Coogler has delivered his sequel to fans all over and they're beginning to digest the film. As the weekend stretches on, there will be a lot more opinions as the general audience grows. Phase 4 has had a lot of different textures and tones. However, the one unifying theme for the phase has been loss and change. Avengers: Endgame has left a giant hole in the MCU, and this current crop of movies has been tasked with moving the cast of characters forward in some way. Wakanda Forever tackles not only these adjustments, but the loss of Chadwick Boseman as well. How people respond to it will be varied, but Phase 4 ended with a swell of conversation for sure.
"The reason [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase 4 — and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase 4, think about all the characters we've met," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige explains how Phase 4 came together with Marvel.com at the Black Panther 2 world premiere. "And now, finally, in the finale of Phase 4, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and a character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel."
Phase 4 rlly gave us the best villains in the MCU #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/dnRYLKnHOv— َ (@WandasAttorney) November 11, 2022
Some Hawkeye love!
phase 4 had the best anti heros / villains pic.twitter.com/kd1NWCydiP— ᱬ ricky ☾ 𖤐 (@sqarletwitch) November 11, 2022
Solid lineup
Hands down some of the best phase 4 movies… pic.twitter.com/jwxQAglG28— Mag X3 (@Mag_X3) November 11, 2022
Spidey love
The peak of Phase 4 pic.twitter.com/OzVjJvhJcf— Spider Reject (@RS_Art2420) November 8, 2022
Farewell
And just like that…
Goodbye Phase 4 pic.twitter.com/ZZNtLTROJT— Block A 🦇 RIP Kevin Conroy ❤️ (@conquercomics) November 11, 2022
Some fan favorites
It's official that Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness and #BlackPanther #WakandaForever are my top two favorite movies of MCU Phase 4. Both are worth seeing in 4DX and IMAX. 🐈⬛✨🌊 pic.twitter.com/ZDOWuaCM9Z— Reika Sky 🏳️🌈🦋👹💮🏴☠️ BLINK CTRL (@kabukibutterfly) November 11, 2022
Villains ate
Phase 4 hasn’t been the greatest but I’m so happy they’re finally improving the quality of villains they bring into the MCU pic.twitter.com/oQ6a3D8w6Y— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) November 11, 2022
Bookends
The MCU’s Phase 4 began with #WandaVision, and will end today with the release of Black Panther: #WakandaForever!
A wonderful start and finish to the first part of the Multiverse Saga. 💜 pic.twitter.com/nqhEkzGNgn— Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) November 11, 2022
Very Impressed
Perhaps biased but this was easily the best film of Marvel Phase 4. A worthy successor to the original. Angela Bassett carries the film emotionally. Namor is a problem. Ryan Coogler deserves an award. #WakandaForever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hab3bLvY1I— Jay Lando (@BaronJayLando) November 11, 2022