Bloodshot Digital and Blu-ray Release Includes Deleted Scenes, Alternate Ending

When COVID-19 caused theaters to close down back in March, many films that had already been released were sent to digital platforms where customers could rent or purchase them at home. Bloodshot was one such theatrical casualty. It has been available ot purchase digitally for quite a while now, but without any of the special features that the official home release would include. Now we know when those features will arrive, what they will include, and when you can buy the physical Blu-ray of the Vin Diesel superhero movie.

Sony announced on Monday that the Bloodshot Blu-ray would be available on Tuesday, May 5th (See on Amazon / See SteelBook at Best Buy). Additionally, the studio revealed that the home release versions of the film, including the digital copies already in circulation, would be getting a plethora of special features, including deleted scenes and an alternate ending.

The digital release of Bloodshot (See on Amazon) will also include a series of four different animated shorts that explore R.S.T. from the film. You can take a look at the complete list of special features below.

DIGITAL **NEW** R.S.T. HACK: CHAINSAW (A series of 4 Animated Explorations) As the world is exposed to the bleeding edge technology of R.S.T. in news reports across the globe, one industrious hacker bypasses firewalls and dives into the secure files of the covert agency to unearth in-depth character data and black ops technology of the members of the team code-named CHAINSAW. Four separate security breaches bring our hacker ever closer to the highly classified secrets and intelligence of the team and the man known as BLOODSHOT. Deleted & Extended Scenes including an Alternate Ending Outtakes & Blooper Reel Featurettes: Initiate Sequence: Directing BLOODSHOT: Visual Effects and Video Game Artist Dave Wilson takes the reins of his first feature film and reveals all of the passion, creativity, and hard work that he and his team of artists employed in bringing BLOODSHOT to life. Forgotten Soldiers: The Cast of BLOODSHOT: Vin Diesel takes center stage to unveil the compelling aspects of his approach to the comic book superhero, BLOODSHOT, and Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, and Lamorne Morris detail all aspects of the film's amazing ensemble

BLU-RAY & DVD: Deleted & Extended Scenes including an Alternate Ending Outtakes & Blooper Reel Featurettes: Initiate Sequence Forgotten Soldiers

4K ULTRA HD (will include Blu-ray in packaging) Deleted & Extended Scenes including an Alternate Ending



Will you be picking up a copy of Bloodshot next week? Are you looking forward to checking out the bonus features? Let us know in the comments!

