Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña Wants "12 More Years" as the DC Superhero

The first film developed and produced by the new DC Studios won't arrive until 2025, when Superman: Legacy hits theaters, but this month will see the first film set in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe make its big screen debut. Blue Beetle, from director Angel Manuel Soto, was originally developed by the previous DC regime and was intended to be a streaming exclusive release. The film is now getting a full theatrical rollout, and star Xolo Maridueña is hoping a successful run will lead to a lengthy opportunity with DC Studios.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maridueña was overwhelmed with joy talking about the Latino roots and family of his on-screen character, Jaime Reyes. After glowing about what they were able to bring to the screen, the actor said he wants at least another dozen years playing the Blue Beetle.

"I think what surprised me the most was reading the script before filming the movie. This is a Latino character, and I was curious how far we were going to lean into it, what elements we were going to show. How were we going to deliver on that big ask? Honestly, I was just jaw-droppingly blown away," Maridueña said. "It was a cathartic experience reading the script because I had the realization that my whole upbringing... I mean, every family dinner that was placed on the table, I wasn't calling it Mexican food, right? I was just calling it dinner. I was just calling it food. And I had that same homey feeling [while reading the script]. The family felt natural, even though it wasn't my own family. I could understand every one of the characters and feel that familial love. I was really surprised at how well they were able to capture that. And then, bringing it onto the screen was 10 times better because you've got f---ing George Lopez and Adriana Barraza and Belissa Escobedo, so it was just the most fun filming. I want to do 12 more years of Blue Beetle."

Blue Beetle's Future in the New DC Universe

In the same interview, Maridueña was asked about his potential future with DC Studios as Blue Beetle. The actor revealed he has talked to studio heads Gunn and Safran in regards to Blue Beetle's place in the new DC Universe.

"Yeah, I have had the chance to speak with them," he shared. "They're really happy for our project and so excited for us to kick off what is to eventually become the next DCU. But with this movie, really what we wanted to highlight was Jaime's story and the Reyes family's story. I'm excited to see what they have in mind and how Blue Beetle and the rest of his family might loop into the rest. But my heart is already so fulfilled with this movie. If we do 20 of these movies and 40 cameos or if it's just this one, what's most exciting to me is the opportunity for people to see it and have little kids everywhere saying, 'Oh my gosh, this guy looks like me. I can be a hero, too.'"

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.