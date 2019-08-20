Bob Barker Is Trending on Twitter and Nobody Knows Why

If you’re like me, seeing Bob Barker trending nationally on Twitter might have been a shock. The legendary game show host, 95, has battled some recent health issues, leaving fans to assume to worst. As it turns out, Barker is alive and well — he’s simply trending for no reason. That’s right, in the same vein as Sean Astin last week, Barker has become the most-talked-about celebrity on Twitter just for existing. That’s not a bad gig, right?
Barker last appeared regularly on television in 2007, retiring after having hosted The Price is Right 35 years. As evidenced by the picture above, the host is also known for his acting chops appearing in hits like Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the scare, Barker as a whole, and more!
Y’all Denzel Yet?
Me running to Bob Barker trending to make sure someone posted the Denzel Washington meme pic.twitter.com/AHyyNQduVW— Concerned citizen (@andrewschrade_r) August 20, 2019
Phew
There should be a word for whenever you see a random celebrity trending and you automatically think they must’ve died.— Robert Alexander (@onuprof) August 20, 2019
FYI. Bob Barker is still alive. pic.twitter.com/caAtw5eyOA
Move Right Along
Bob Barker and Betty White are both alive, so everything is okay! pic.twitter.com/jjDlemV1k7— Calico DeClisson (@TMZACA80) August 20, 2019
Stop It Right Now!
STOP THIS S**T, TWITTER.— Jonathan Apollo (@IAmJonnyApollo) August 20, 2019
*sighs*
Bob Barker is fine, y’all. Carry on. pic.twitter.com/SQhTslUMkO
There’s Always Time for a Michael Scott GIF
Bob Barker trending got me in twisted like a 🥨 pic.twitter.com/R06gjSWsCd— ☯️🧘🏽♂️ Saint Nick 🧘🏽♂️☯️ (@26_JOKER_KING) August 20, 2019
Catching These Hands
Twitter, why are you always trying to scare us like this? Leave Bob Barker alone. pic.twitter.com/COtKvuXWSZ— York Whitaker (@YorkWhitaker) August 20, 2019
Never Jump to Conclusions
Me jumping to conclusions after seeing Bob Barker trending: pic.twitter.com/mG3lYEuAdM— ✴jem✴ i’m truly outrageous💅 (@lechubbiana) August 20, 2019