Movies

Bob Barker Is Trending on Twitter and Nobody Knows Why

If you’re like me, seeing Bob Barker trending nationally on Twitter might have been a shock. The […]

By

If you’re like me, seeing Bob Barker trending nationally on Twitter might have been a shock. The legendary game show host, 95, has battled some recent health issues, leaving fans to assume to worst. As it turns out, Barker is alive and well — he’s simply trending for no reason. That’s right, in the same vein as Sean Astin last week, Barker has become the most-talked-about celebrity on Twitter just for existing. That’s not a bad gig, right?

Barker last appeared regularly on television in 2007, retiring after having hosted The Price is Right 35 years. As evidenced by the picture above, the host is also known for his acting chops appearing in hits like Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the scare, Barker as a whole, and more!

Y’all Denzel Yet?

Phew

Move Right Along

Stop It Right Now!

There’s Always Time for a Michael Scott GIF

Catching These Hands

Never Jump to Conclusions

Tagged:

Related Posts