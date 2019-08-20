Bob Barker Is Trending on Twitter and Nobody Knows Why

If you’re like me, seeing Bob Barker trending nationally on Twitter might have been a shock. The legendary game show host, 95, has battled some recent health issues, leaving fans to assume to worst. As it turns out, Barker is alive and well — he’s simply trending for no reason. That’s right, in the same vein as Sean Astin last week, Barker has become the most-talked-about celebrity on Twitter just for existing. That’s not a bad gig, right?

Barker last appeared regularly on television in 2007, retiring after having hosted The Price is Right 35 years. As evidenced by the picture above, the host is also known for his acting chops appearing in hits like Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the scare, Barker as a whole, and more!

Y’all Denzel Yet?

Me running to Bob Barker trending to make sure someone posted the Denzel Washington meme pic.twitter.com/AHyyNQduVW — Concerned citizen (@andrewschrade_r) August 20, 2019

Phew

There should be a word for whenever you see a random celebrity trending and you automatically think they must’ve died.



FYI. Bob Barker is still alive. pic.twitter.com/caAtw5eyOA — Robert Alexander (@onuprof) August 20, 2019

Move Right Along

Bob Barker and Betty White are both alive, so everything is okay! pic.twitter.com/jjDlemV1k7 — Calico DeClisson (@TMZACA80) August 20, 2019

Stop It Right Now!

STOP THIS S**T, TWITTER.



*sighs*



Bob Barker is fine, y’all. Carry on. pic.twitter.com/SQhTslUMkO — Jonathan Apollo (@IAmJonnyApollo) August 20, 2019

There’s Always Time for a Michael Scott GIF

Bob Barker trending got me in twisted like a 🥨 pic.twitter.com/R06gjSWsCd — ☯️🧘🏽‍♂️ Saint Nick 🧘🏽‍♂️☯️ (@26_JOKER_KING) August 20, 2019

Catching These Hands

Twitter, why are you always trying to scare us like this? Leave Bob Barker alone. pic.twitter.com/COtKvuXWSZ — York Whitaker (@YorkWhitaker) August 20, 2019

Never Jump to Conclusions