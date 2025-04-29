This Sinners Detail Will Change How You Watch the Movie a Second Time

Filmmakers love hiding Easter eggs in their movies. For example, during Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, an alien that resembles E.T. appears in the senate chambers, acting as a nod to Steven Spielberg, one of George Lucas’ longtime collaborators. However, not every hidden detail is as overt as that, with some directors opting to make the audience work for their meal. Ryan Coogler certainly fits into that category, and his latest movie, Sinners, has so much going on that it’s hard to take everything in on the first watch. In fact, an eagle-eyed fan caught something that reveals a major change in Sammie’s character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has everything to do with appearance, which, so often in movies, is influenced by a character’s environment. Sammie is a product of where he grew up, learning and growing as the place he calls home evolves, but he also has a unique style, one that his cousins Smoke and Stack get some credit for.

Sammie Embraces Stack’s Playful Style Early in Sinners

It’s clear from the very beginning of Sinners that Sammie aspires to make something of his life. While he respects his father’s career as a preacher, he wants to focus on music, and his cousins can help him with that. Smoke and Stack roll into town after spending several years in Chicago working with Al Capone and want to start their own juke joint. They recruit Sammie to play music on opening night, and it’s not an offer that the preacher’s boy even thinks about turning down. However, it’s clear that, while both cousins care for Sammie, Stack is more supportive of his career choice. Stack constantly asks Sammie to play his guitar and appears to have big ideas for his cousin’s future ahead of his big performance at the juke joint.

But as one X user points out, the love Sammie feels from Stack appears in the physical world in the form of a hat. Like Stack, Sammie wears a fedora throughout the events of Sinners. Sure, it’s part of the style at the time, but it’s not the only hat option in the world. In fact, Smoke dons a different kind of headwear that Sammie decides to add to his wardrobe later in his life.

Sammie Realizes That Smoke Just Wanted the Best for Him in Sinners

The night the juke joint opens takes a turn when Sammie tells Smoke about his plan to leave home behind and be a musician. Smoke is totally against the idea, even threatening to kill Sammie at one point. While it’s a tough moment to watch, especially after Sammie brings the house down with his singing, it’s clear that Smoke wants to be supportive but also knows how cruel the world can be. He doesn’t want something bad to happen to Sammie and feels it’s his job to deter him from making a huge mistake that could cost him his life. At the time, Sammie doesn’t understand why his cousin can’t get behind him, but as the terrible events of the night unfold, he learns more about Smoke and how far he’ll go to protect the ones he loves.

Sammie ends up the last one standing after a hard-fought battle with Remmick and the rest of the vampires, and despite all the warnings from Smoke, he still chooses music and leaves his home behind. However, he never forgets Smoke and all that he did for him. During the mid-credits scene for Sinners, where Mary and Stack, now in vampire form, visit Sammie in the ’90s, he’s wearing a cap that resembles the one Smoke had. The choice of hat makes it clear that, in all the decades since that fateful evening, Sammie learns to embrace Smoke’s more practical side. He’s no longer a naive child but a hardened individual who won’t let life take him for a ride, even when he comes face-to-face with the very creatures that turned his life upside down.

Sinners is now in theaters.

Did you notice Sammie’s different hats during your first watch of Sinners? What other Easter eggs did you pick up on? Let us know in the comments below!