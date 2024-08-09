Bob Iger Weighs in on a Possible Inside Out 3

Inside Out 2 is still breaking box office records in theaters, but some are already wondering what an Inside Out 3 could look like. As the hit film continues to add to its impressive $1.5 million total, Disney is holding its anticipated D23 event that will give fans a glimpse at what the future holds for the studio. In a new interview with Good Morning America, ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis spoke to The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger about the current lineup of new releases and what could possibly be heading to theaters in the future. During that interview, Iger was asked about the possibility of getting an Inside Out 3, and while he couldn’t announce anything at the moment, you can absolutely count him in as someone who would love to see a third film happen.

Inside Out 3 a Reality?

When asked if fans could expect an Inside Out 3, Iger said he “would love” to see that move get made. Iger then said,” I’ll just leave it at that.” From Iger’s comments, it does certainly appear as if a third film is something that would be prioritized provided they have a big idea to base it around. The great news is that there is no shortage of ways they can go after Inside Out, as in theory you could just move the timeline up a bit for more of her high school life or further forward and start to tackle things like college and adult life.

If you stayed in high school, you could introduce things like stress and love into the equation and deal with things like Riley’s first date or the road to prom. If you wanted to move further down the path, you could have her experience her first year of college or even her last day of college and what life looks like after school. As we’ve seen in the Toy Story franchise, you can do a lot with the core group of characters and introduce more new ones into the mix, and you can assume new emotions are also going to be a factor.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, and produced by Mark Nielsen. The film features the return of the original five emotions, including Amy Poehler (Joy), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), and Lewis Black (Anger), as well as the additions of Tony Hale (Fear) and Liza Lapira (Disgust).

Joining the cast for the sequel are Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui), Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment), Kensington Tallman (Riley), Lilimar (Valentina), Diane Lane (Riley’s Mom), Kyle MacLachlan (Riley’s Dad), Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green (Bree), Grace Lu (Grace), Yvette Nicole Brown (Coach Roberts), Sarayu Blue (Margie), Flea (Jake), Ron Funches (Bloofy), Dave Goelz (Mind Cop Frank), James Austin Johnson (Pouchy), Bobby Moynihan (Forgetter Bobby), Frank Oz (Mind Cop Dave), Paula Pell (Mom’s Anger), Paula Poundstone (Forgetter Paula), John Ratzenberger (Fritz), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Hockey Announcer), June Squibb (Nostalgia), Kirk Thatcher (Foreman), and Yong Yea (Lance Slashblade).

Home Release Special Features

Inside Out 2 will be released digitally on August 20th and then will get a Blu-ray and DVD release on September 10th. Inside Out 2 will also obviously come to Disney+, but no streaming date has been announced just yet. In the meantime, you can find more information on some of the bonus features in the home video edition below.

New Emotions: “With Riley’s imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley’s world-and throwing a wrench into Joy’s hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary, we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy-from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.”

Unlocking the Vault: “In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene ‘The Vault.’ As they stop and start – and refer to various IP versions of the scene – we’ll hear about the inspiration for Riley’s repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley’s mind.”

