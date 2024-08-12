Here Are The Best Star Wars, Disney, and Marvel Exclusives Launching At D23 2024

Hopefully you’ve recovered from San Diego Comic-Con 2024 because the next big fan event is D23, and it’s happening this weekend August 9th – 11th. In addition to the reveals for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Pixar, a ton of exclusive products will launch, and they will be available online starting on Monday, August 12th at 8am PT / 11am ET. Among these exclusives you’ll find items like the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lightsaber hilt set, Star Wars Blade of Ochi of Bestoon, Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Playset, Captain America Battle Damaged Shield, Disney dolls, and more, There will also be tons of new apparel and accessories.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the best D23 2024 exclusives that Disney will offer followed by a gallery of additional images. This isn’t a complete list, so look for these items (and more) to be available on 8/12 at 11am ET right here at the Disney Store. Direct links are provided below, though they won’t be active until after the launch time. Also note that a queue is likely, so be ready early as some of these items will be available in super limited quantities. You can score free shipping on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. UPDATE: As expected, the hottest exclusives sold out in minutes, so the links will no longer function (page not found). However, there are still plenty of items left at the time of this update.

Star Wars D23 Exclusives

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Electronic Lightsaber Hilt Set ($550 / Limited to 3000 units) – See at The Disney Store: Includes replicas of the hilts carried by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Presented in a wooden box featuring art depicting the three Jedi with their names spelled out in Aurebesh lettering. Works with their lightsaber blades, which are sold separately.

($79.99) – See at the Disney Store: Features Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Darth Maul and Stormtroopers in a pullover sweatshirt style with dropped shoulders and puffy ink art. Designed by Alex Riegert-Waters. Additional details on Star Wars D23 Exclusives can be found here.

Marvel D23 Exclusives

Captain America Battle-Damaged Shield ($400 / Limited Edition of 1,500 units) – See at The Disney Store: Bearing the wrathful scars brought down by Thanos, this battle-damaged Captain America shield is a detailed replica inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. This limited edition collectors’ replica features movie-accurate sound and light effects that capture the thrill of the film’s epic battle scene. Display the gleaming shield on its stand as a reminder that even super heroes get knocked down sometimes but they always save the day.

Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series Set

Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series Limited Edition Doll Set ($779 / Limited Edition) – See at The Disney Store: Set includes six Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series – Fashionably Late, each in its own display box: Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) – Limited Edition of 4,300, Alice from Alice in Wonderland (1951) – Limited Edition of 4,000, The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland (1951) – Limited Edition of 3,450, Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1987) – Limited Edition of 4,300, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1991) – Limited Edition of 3,000. Mother Gothel from Tangled (2010) – Limited Edition of 3,900.

($128.99) – See at The Disney Store: Like all your favorite memories twirled into one, this Disneyland dress captures some of the Park’s most beloved landmarks and icons in colorful screen art around the skirt. Embroidery of Tinker Bell adds a little pixie dust to this dreamy dress that delights with puff sleeves, smocked panels on the back and a full skirt with a built-in petticoat ruffle. Part of the D23 A Walk Through Disneyland Artists’ Collection, one might be inspired to call this the Happiest Dress on Earth. Disneyland Icons Woven Shirt for Adults ($59.99) – See at The Disney Store: It takes two Ashleys to double the delight of this midcentury vintage style Disneyland design with allover icon print pattern representing adventures, attractions and characters from The Happiest Place on Earth, including Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle. Pastel coloring, silky feel, full button front, collar and lapel make this camp shirt a fashion keeper.

